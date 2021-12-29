EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks to Stall After -2

In theory, the 10-year Treasury yield is supposed to reflect what investors think the return on money continually invested at the risk-free overnight rate set by the Federal Reserve will be, adjusted for a "term premium"-the fudge factor investors build into the yield as insurance against the risk that their rate forecasts are wrong. Lately, yields have reflected investors' view that the main risk to their forecasts is that they prove to be too high.

U.S., Russia Set Schedule for Ukraine Talks in January

WASHINGTON-The U.S. and Russia have agreed to hold security talks on Jan. 10, amid tensions over Russian forces deployed near Ukraine, and Moscow's demands that NATO renounce any expansion eastward into the former Soviet bloc.

No sign has emerged that the two sides have been able to narrow their differences concerning Moscow's core demand that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization sever its military ties to Ukraine and Georgia, and rescind past statements that they eventually would join the alliance.

Syria Accuses Israel of Striking Its Main Commercial Port

Israeli missiles struck Syria's port of Latakia early Tuesday, according to the Syrian Defense Ministry, causing large fires and major damage in the second such attack on the vital facility this month.

The missiles were fired from the Mediterranean and targeted the commercial port's container yard at around 3 a.m. local time, the Syrian Defense Ministry said via the state news agency SANA. No casualties were immediately reported from the strikes, which activated Syrian air defenses, according to SANA.

Russian Court Orders Prominent Human Rights Group to Close

A Russian judge dissolved one of the country's oldest and most prestigious organizations dedicated to human rights on Tuesday, a move that government critics say furthers President Vladimir Putin's assault on dissent.

The group, International Memorial, which was founded under Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev to research and shed light on the far-reaching abuses committed by the Soviet system against its citizens, has increasingly come under fire from Russian authorities who labeled it a foreign agent in 2016 for taking funding from abroad.

Afghanistan's Former Female Troops, Once Hailed by the West, Fear for Their Lives

KABUL-When the Taliban seized Kabul in August, Samima dug a hole in her courtyard and buried her Afghan Air Force uniform. The Taliban discovered her past anyway, and gave her a call days later.

In a panic, she switched off her phone, got rid of her SIM card and fled her house. She says Taliban gunmen have since showed up at her parents' home, asking for people who served in the armed forces. She now is living in hiding, desperately hoping for a way out of Afghanistan.

Uganda Finds China's Leverage Is in the Fine Print of Its Lending

Chinese lending stemming from President Xi Jinping's signature Belt and Road Initiative transformed economies across the developing world. Now, as bills are coming due in Uganda and elsewhere, attention is turning to how aggressively Beijing is enforcing contractual obligations even as it sometimes extends repayment periods.

A recent flap over Chinese financing to upgrade Uganda's Entebbe International Airport has highlighted how Beijing's leverage over borrowing nations can come down to contractual fine print.

Some European Companies Struggle to Calculate How Much of Their Business Is Green

Many European companies are getting ready to tell investors how much of their revenue, capital investments and operating costs come from activities that regulators consider green.

Starting on Jan. 1, publicly listed companies with more than 500 employees-those that fall under what's known as the Nonfinancial Reporting Directive-will be required to disclose in their annual reports what percentage of their operations falls under the European Union's green taxonomy. The classification system aims to give more clarity to investors on what types of economic activities can be considered sustainable. The disclosure rules that take effect next year apply to several thousand large companies and are part of a broader effort by the EU to bring down emissions.

Power Struggle Between Somali President and Prime Minister Threatens Fight Against Extremists

NAIROBI-A power struggle erupted in already volatile Somalia on Monday, with the president suspending the prime minister and the latter announcing he would assume the president's duties, a battle that threatens to undermine the country's fight against Islamist extremists.

President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, who goes by the nickname Farmajo, announced that he was stripping Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble of his powers for suspected corruption.

Elon Musk Exercises Final Batch of Tesla Stock Options Behind CEO's Recent Share Dealings

Elon Musk has exercised the final batch of a package of vested Tesla Inc. stock options that have underpinned several weeks of share dealings by the chief executive.

Mr. Musk on Tuesday converted more than 1.5 million options due to expire in August 2022 into stock and sold more than 934,000 shares to cover associated taxes, according to regulatory filings.

CDC Investigating 86 Cruise Ships With Covid-19 Cases

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating or monitoring 86 cruise ships with reported Covid-19 cases on board, according to a list posted on its website Tuesday, as the highly transmissible Omicron variant spreads around the world.

The CDC investigates a ship if there are one or more reported Covid-19 cases among the crew or if cases reported account for at least 0.10% of total passengers in the past seven days. For a ship with 6,500 passengers, that would mean seven cases would trigger an investigation.

Riot Games to Pay $100 Million to Settle Gender Discrimination Suit

Riot Games, the company behind videogames such as League of Legends and Valorant, has agreed to pay $100 million to settle female workers' allegations of gender discrimination.

The deal closes out three years of litigation over allegations that Riot-a subsidiary of China's Tencent Holdings Ltd.-paid women less than men, held back their careers and mistreated them in other ways. The case was one of several instances in recent years of women calling out what they saw as unequal treatment in the ranks of the videogame industry.

Walmart's China Dilemma is Every Western Company's, Too

Walmart is struggling with a public outcry in China after the country's netizens accused the company of failing to stock products from China's Xinjiang region, where the government has imprisoned large numbers of the Turkic Uyghur minority.

On the face of it, this is nothing new: Foreign companies in China have faced periodic boycotts for years. But that fact conceals profound changes in the political and economic environment in China. If they persist, longstanding assumptions about consumer companies' need to invest in China-or be left behind globally-could start to unravel.

