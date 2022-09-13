EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks to Struggle With Spotlight on U.S. Inflation Data

MARKET WRAPS

Watch For:

Germany CPI, ZEW Indicator; UK Unemployment; Italy Labour Cost Index; OECD Quarterly National Accounts; OPEC Monthly Oil Market Report; U.N. General Assembly; updates from Ocado, Pandora

Opening Call:

European stocks will likely struggle for direction on Tuesday as investors cautiously await the key U.S. inflation data. In Asia, stocks were higher across the board; the dollar extended its losses; and Treasury yields were lower along with oil and gold prices.

Equities:

Europe is primed for a cautious opening session on Tuesday following sold recent gains for shares, as investors bet on a benign U.S. inflation reading. Whether the Federal Reserve agrees remains to be seen.

U.S. stocks rose on Monday, sending equities higher for a fourth straight session of gains. The major indexes have charted a steady rise in recent sessions as concerns about large interest-rate hikes have been alleviated. Tumbling commodity prices have lifted hopes that the worst of inflation has passed.

"The biggest thing driving markets now is investor optimism that inflation is falling," State Street Global Advisors said.

"We're in that period where earnings season is over, and it does become all about the biggest story of the year: the Fed and what is the end-target federal funds rate."

Stocks to Watch:

Rio Tinto will be working to smooth the impact from a train derailment at its iron-ore operations in Western Australia that resulted in a week-long disruption to rail haulage.

The derailment occurred on Sept. 3 on Rio Tinto's Gudai-Darri rail line, with 20 wagons derailing at the rear of an autonomous train. A Rio Tinto spokesman said the line is now operational again following recovery work at the site.

Any impact to production will be recorded in the company's next quarterly operational report, due next month. Rio Tinto, which is ramping up production at the new Gudai-Darri mine, has previously forecast annual Pilbara iron-ore shipments of 320 million metric tons to 335 million metric tons in 2022, versus 321.6 million metric tons last year.

---

Next looks set to face the biggest sales hit among major European fashion retailers from rising consumer pressure, Citigroup said.

Citi started coverage of Next with a sell recommendation, moved H&M to sell from neutral and upgraded Inditex to buy from neutral.

Citi said its FY23 earnings-per-share forecasts for sector companies it covers were 5%-23% below consensus following a pan-European analysis of household available cashflows.

"We expect sales to turn most negative for Next, given its U.K.-centricity and for Inditex and H&M to be the most resilient. Conversely, we see [Inditex]'s short and near supply chain as a hedge against dollar strength and demand-led markdown risk."

Forex:

The dollar fell back further in Asia as risk sentiment remained solid ahead of the U.S. CPI data. ING said the report is expected to show a slowing in headline inflation thanks to lower crude oil prices.

OANDA said the dollar's "once-in-a-generation rally is taking a breather as Wall Street gets closer to pricing in peak Fed tightening."

It added that the euro was doing its part to send the dollar lower as the European Central Bank seems poised to be much more aggressive with its tightening cycle."

"Bundesbank Chief Nagel noted that if the inflation trend continues, the ECB's direction is clear. If eurozone inflation peaks in December, that means we could see the ECB deliver a couple more massive rate hikes at the October and December ECB policy decisions."

However, while noting the euro has risen as European natural gas prices have fallen after Ukraine recaptured a large amount of territory, RBC Capital Markets said longer-term gas futures "imply a structural shift higher that will remain a constraint on European growth and, in our view, the euro."

Bonds:

Treasury yields edged down in Asia, having ticked higher on Monday, with the policy-sensitive two-year rate notching an almost 15-year high.

Markets are pricing in an 92% likelihood that the Fed will raise interest rates by another 75 basis points to a range of 3% to 3.25% at its Sept. 20-21 meeting. The central bank is expected to take its fed funds rate target to at least 3.75%-4% by December.

"August's CPI data will be the departure point for fully pricing in a three-quarter point tightening, leaving the market to ponder how much of a downside surprise policy makers can ignore in the 'totality' framework, " BMO Capital Markets said.

Read: Inflation is Slowing, but Not Enough to Mollify a Worried Fed

Energy:

Oil futures edged into the red in Asia, giving up early gains.

They rose for a third straight session on Monday, with U.S. prices posting their highest finish so far this month, as the dollar continued to pull back, negotiations over an Iran nuclear deal hit another snag, and investors weighed supply developments.

ANZ said the outlook for oil still looks challenging, as Chinese authorities are likely to tighten lockdowns ahead of the Communist Party's meeting in October.

"Local officials said an outbreak at one of China's top media schools in Beijing should be stamped out in the shortest time."

Metals:

Gold futures were weaker despite a continued pullback in the dollar and lower Treasury yields.

Gold has been "able to defend that $1,700 support level on a number of occasions in recent days, suggesting that dip-buyers are trying to take advantage of downbeat prices," City Index said.

If there's a "weaker-than-expected print on CPI, then this would further support the 'peak inflation' narrative" and consequently City Index said it would "expect the metal to rise a bit more meaningfully on the back of that."

---

Base metals were broadly higher on the improvement in risk sentiment.

ANZ said prices may be supported by the onset of China's construction season, which in turn could boost the beleaguered Chinese property market.

It added that more Chinese cities have announced credit support and subsidies for home buyers.

TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES

Sliding Earnings Forecasts Pose Next Test for Markets

Stocks are riding a tentative recovery, with the S&P 500 up 1.1% on Monday, but whether they can keep their momentum hinges in part on how earnings season plays out next month.

Analysts have cut their estimates for third-quarter earnings growth by 5.5 percentage points since June 30, according to John Butters, senior earnings analyst at FactSet. That is more than usual and marks the biggest cut since the second quarter of 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic and ensuing lockdowns brought economic activity to a standstill.

Russian Swap Auction Prompts Strong Investor Demand for Moscow's Debts

Investors placed orders for over $1 billion of Russian bonds as part of a long-anticipated credit-default swap auction on Monday, more than three months after the Kremlin was ruled in default for failing to pay back creditors.

The high demand for Russia's sovereign bonds reflects growing investor appetite for its bonds despite punishing sanctions on the Kremlin. While U.S. investors were forbidden from purchasing Russian debt this summer, the U.S. Treasury Department has allowed for the bonds to freely trade over the next week to best allow for investors to settle their swap contracts.

Goldman Sachs Plans to Cut Hundreds of Jobs

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is preparing to lay off hundreds of staffers as soon as next week.

The job cuts are part of the bank's annual performance reviews that had been suspended during the pandemic, according to a person familiar with the matter. Goldman reinstated those reviews earlier this year following a slump in Wall Street deal-making activity. Goldman had 47,000 employees on staff at the end of June, up from 41,000 a year earlier.

GE Chief Says Supply Chain Is a Daily Challenge

General Electric Co. Chief Executive Officer Larry Culp said that the company's breakup plans are on track but that it continues to battle supply-chain pressures that threaten to slow deliveries and push up costs.

Early Monday, GE named the board for its healthcare business and said it plans to spin it off as a separate company in the first week of January. Mr. Culp will be nonexecutive chairman of the new board, and GE Healthcare CEO Peter Arduini will also be a director. The Boston conglomerate plans to split into three separate public companies over the next two years while it navigates the pandemic's impact on its aviation business and supply-chain problems.

Expected Major Events for Tuesday

06:00/GER: Aug CPI

06:00/UK: Aug UK monthly unemployment figures

06:30/SWI: Aug Import Price Index

06:30/SWI: Aug PPI

07:00/SVK: Jul Employment and average monthly wage in selected branches

07:00/SVK: Jul Turnover in selected branches of economy, incl Industry & Construction

07:00/TUR: Jul Industrial Production Index

07:00/SPN: Aug CPI

08:00/ITA: 2Q Labour Cost Index

08:00/CZE: 2Q Quarterly Balance of Payments

08:00/CZE: Jul Monthly Balance of Payments

08:30/UK: 2Q Mortgage Lenders and Administrators Return (MLAR) statistics

09:00/GER: Sep ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment

10:00/FRA: 2Q OECD Quarterly National Accounts G20 GDP growth

12:00/POL: Jul Balance of payments

16:59/AUT: Sep OPEC Monthly Oil Market Report

23:01/UK: Aug Scottish Retail Sales Monitor

All times in GMT. Powered by Onclusive and Dow Jones.

