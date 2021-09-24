EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks to Struggle as -2

GfK's consumer-confidence barometer came in at minus 13 in September, down five points from August and missing economists expectations, who had forecast a reading of minus seven when polled by The Wall Street Journal.
Palladium Prices Hit by Car Production Slowdown
The new-car shortage is dragging palladium prices toward their worst month in a decade.
The most actively traded palladium futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange have fallen more than 20% so far in September, on pace for their worst month since September 2011, according to FactSet. Palladium, a key ingredient in emission filters for gasoline engines, fell 3.2% Thursday to $1,971.80 a troy ounce.
Nike's Revenue Pinched by Supply-Chain Disruptions
The Covid-19 pandemic has caught up with Nike Inc. The sneaker giant's revenue growth is being limited by supply-chain disruptions that have slowed the production and delivery of shoes and other goods around the world.
Nike on Thursday reported revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter ended Aug. 31, up 16% from a year earlier and essentially flat with the June quarter. The results were below expectations of Wall Street analysts, who had expected revenue to reach $12.47 billion.
Expected Major Events for Friday
05:00/FIN: Aug PPI
06:00/EU: Aug New Commercial Vehicle Registrations in Europe statistics (EU27 + EFTA3)
07:00/CZE: Sep Business cycle survey (consumer/business confidence)
07:30/SWE: Aug PPI
08:00/GER: Sep Ifo Business Climate Index
08:00/ITA: Sep Consumer Confidence Survey
08:00/ITA: Sep Business Confidence Survey
09:00/LUX: Jul Trade
10:00/IRL: 2Q Labour Force Survey
10:00/UK: Sep CBI Distributive Trades Survey
13:00/BEL: Sep Business Confidence Survey
15:59/UKR: 2Q Unemployment
