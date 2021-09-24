Log in
EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks to Struggle as -2-

09/24/2021 | 12:38am EDT
GfK's consumer-confidence barometer came in at minus 13 in September, down five points from August and missing economists expectations, who had forecast a reading of minus seven when polled by The Wall Street Journal.

Palladium Prices Hit by Car Production Slowdown

The new-car shortage is dragging palladium prices toward their worst month in a decade.

The most actively traded palladium futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange have fallen more than 20% so far in September, on pace for their worst month since September 2011, according to FactSet. Palladium, a key ingredient in emission filters for gasoline engines, fell 3.2% Thursday to $1,971.80 a troy ounce.

Nike's Revenue Pinched by Supply-Chain Disruptions

The Covid-19 pandemic has caught up with Nike Inc. The sneaker giant's revenue growth is being limited by supply-chain disruptions that have slowed the production and delivery of shoes and other goods around the world.

Nike on Thursday reported revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter ended Aug. 31, up 16% from a year earlier and essentially flat with the June quarter. The results were below expectations of Wall Street analysts, who had expected revenue to reach $12.47 billion.

Write to paul.larkins@dowjones.com

Expected Major Events for Friday

05:00/FIN: Aug PPI

06:00/EU: Aug New Commercial Vehicle Registrations in Europe statistics (EU27 + EFTA3)

07:00/CZE: Sep Business cycle survey (consumer/business confidence)

07:30/SWE: Aug PPI

08:00/GER: Sep Ifo Business Climate Index

08:00/ITA: Sep Consumer Confidence Survey

08:00/ITA: Sep Business Confidence Survey

09:00/LUX: Jul Trade

10:00/IRL: 2Q Labour Force Survey

10:00/UK: Sep CBI Distributive Trades Survey

13:00/BEL: Sep Business Confidence Survey

15:59/UKR: 2Q Unemployment

All times in GMT. Powered by Kantar Media and Dow Jones.

Write to us at newsletters@dowjones.com

We offer an enhanced version of this briefing that is optimized for viewing on mobile devices and sent directly to your email inbox. If you would like to sign up, please go to https://newsplus.wsj.com/subscriptions.

This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-24-21 0037ET

