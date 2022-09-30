EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks to Struggle as Bond -2

12:00/POL: 2Q Quarterly Balance of Payments

13:00/BEL: 2Q Balance of Payments

15:59/UKR: Aug Industrial Production

16:59/LUX: 2Q Balance of Payments

16:59/SPN: Aug Budget deficit

16:59/SPN: Jul Monthly Balance of Payments

16:59/BEL: Aug PPI

All times in GMT. Powered by Onclusive and Dow Jones.

Write to us at newsletters@dowjones.com

We offer an enhanced version of this briefing that is optimized for viewing on mobile devices and sent directly to your email inbox. If you would like to sign up, please go to https://newsplus.wsj.com/subscriptions.

This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-30-22 0022ET