EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks to Struggle as Bond -2-

09/30/2022 | 12:23am EDT
12:00/POL: 2Q Quarterly Balance of Payments

13:00/BEL: 2Q Balance of Payments

15:59/UKR: Aug Industrial Production

16:59/LUX: 2Q Balance of Payments

16:59/SPN: Aug Budget deficit

16:59/SPN: Jul Monthly Balance of Payments

16:59/BEL: Aug PPI

All times in GMT. Powered by Onclusive and Dow Jones.

Write to us at newsletters@dowjones.com

We offer an enhanced version of this briefing that is optimized for viewing on mobile devices and sent directly to your email inbox. If you would like to sign up, please go to https://newsplus.wsj.com/subscriptions.

This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-30-22 0022ET

01:07aEnergy crisis sires new European order: a strong Italy and ailing Germany
RE
01:04aAs Latvia goes to polls, ethnic Russian population fears losing identity
RE
01:03aEU countries to back energy windfall levies, lock horns over gas price cap
RE
01:00aIndia's cenbank hikes key rate by 50 bps, warns of broadening price pressures
RE
01:00aBritain's JD Sports extends Nike ties with partnership deal
RE
12:56aINSTANT VIEW 2-India cenbank raises key policy rate by 50 basis points
RE
12:55aMarketmind: Hawks and hardliners
RE
12:54aFinnish OL3 nuclear reactor, Europe's largest, hits full power
RE
12:53aChina stocks track global peers lower before holidays
RE
12:51aIndia's Q1 balance of payments surplus surprise an anomaly - economists
RE
