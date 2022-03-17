EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks to Struggle as Fed -2

"Our economy will need deep structural changes in these new realities, and I won't hide this-they won't be easy; they will lead to a temporary rise in inflation and unemployment," Mr. Putin said in televised remarks on Wednesday before a video meeting with Russian government officials.

Russia Blames Sanctions for Pushing It Toward First Default Since 1998

Russia's finance minister said the country paid what it owed on its foreign debts on Wednesday but wasn't sure if the payments would go through, blaming U.S. sanctions for setting the country on the path toward default.

The Russian government is required to pay $117 million in interest payments on two dollar-denominated government bonds Wednesday. Failure to pay, or attempting to pay in rubles instead of dollars as required by the bonds, would set the stage for Russia to be placed in default by its creditors.

Ukraine Mounts Counteroffensive to Drive Russians Back From Kyiv, Key Cities

KYIV, Ukraine-Ukraine said its military had launched a counteroffensive in its capital, Kyiv, and other key cities, as President Volodymyr Zelensky urged the U.S. Congress to provide more weapons and increase economic pressure on Russia.

The thump of distant shelling echoed through the center of Kyiv overnight, while Ukrainian forces appeared to counterattack in the outlying towns of Irpin, Bucha and Hostomel, which have been severely damaged in weeks of street fighting and artillery exchanges. The city and the surrounding region were under an all-day curfew Wednesday.

World Court Orders Russia to Suspend Military Action in Ukraine

The International Court of Justice on Wednesday directed Russia to suspend its military operations in Ukraine, issuing a preliminary but likely unenforceable order in Kyiv's suit contending that the Kremlin justified its invasion on the false pretext of stopping a purported genocide in Ukraine's Russian-speaking Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

The world court, an arm of the United Nations based in The Hague, has no independent power to enforce its decisions, and Russia already has argued the 15-member tribunal lacked jurisdiction over the dispute.

Boris Johnson Visits U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, Seeking More Oil

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia on Wednesday to deliver a plea from the West: pump more oil.

It proved a tough sell.

Microsoft Faces Antitrust Complaint in Europe About Its Cloud Services

A French cloud-computing company has filed an antitrust complaint in Europe against Microsoft Corp., adding to recent criticism of the competitive practices at a company that has largely avoided the recent regulatory scrutiny aimed at rival tech giants.

OVHcloud said it filed the complaint with the European Commission, the European Union's top competition regulator. The complaint focuses on the way Microsoft licenses its products, such as its Office productivity suite, that may make it more expensive to use cloud services that compete with Microsoft's Azure cloud, people familiar with the complaint said.

German Logistics Giant DB Schenker Set to Book More Than EUR1 Billion in FY21 Oper Pft

DB Schenker, the logistics arm of German railroad operator Deutsche Bahn AG, later this month will report more than one billion euros in operating profit, according to a person familiar with the company's supervisory board.

DB Schenker, which ships goods by air, sea and land, is set to book EUR1.2 billion in earnings before interest and tax for the 2021 fiscal year--equivalent to $1.32 billion--up from EUR711 million in fiscal 2020. Revenue during the 2021 fiscal year increased 33% to EUR23.4 billion, the person said.

Hong Kong Property Shares Continue to Rally After Policy Makers' Comments

Shares of Hong Kong-listed developers continued to rally on Thursday after positive comments from top Chinese policy makers.

Leading the pack, Sunac China Holdings Ltd. surged as much as 57% and was last 48% higher at 5.80 Hong Kong dollars (74 U.S. cents). Country Garden Holdings Co. was last 22% higher at HK$5.29 after rising as much as 29% in the morning.

Expected Major Events for Thursday

05:30/NED: Feb Unemployment

07:00/EU: Feb New Passenger Car Registrations in Europe statistics (EU27 + EFTA3)

07:00/SWI: Feb Trade Balance

07:00/SWE: 4Q Financial accounts

08:00/SVK: Feb Harmonized CPI

08:00/AUT: Feb CPI

08:00/SPN: Jan Trade Balance

10:00/EU: Feb Harmonised CPI

10:00/MLT: Feb Harmonised CPI

11:00/TUR: Turkish interest rate decision

12:00/UK: Agents' Summary of Business Conditions

12:00/UK: UK interest rate decision

15:59/UKR: Jan Trade

All times in GMT. Powered by Kantar Media and Dow Jones.

