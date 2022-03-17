EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks to Struggle as Fed Takes Hawkish Stance on Inflation

MARKET WRAPS

Watch For:

EU Harmonised CPI, New Passenger Car Registrations; BOE Rate Decision/MPC Minutes, Agents' Summary of Business Conditions; Turkey Rate Decision; Christine Lagarde speech at ECB/Watchers Conference; updates from Clariant, Veolia Environnement, Enel, Eni, Pirelli, Rheinmetall, BMW, Siemens Gamesa, Verbund, Wickes, Deliveroo, Ocado, SAS, Danske Bank, Nokia, Cineworld

Opening Call:

Europe is poised for a cautious open after the Fed raised rates as expected and signaled six more this year to combat inflation. In Asia, most benchmarks were sharply higher, tracking U.S. gains, while the dollar and Treasury yields eased lower. Commodities advanced, but moderately so.

Equities:

European stocks will likely struggle for momentum Thursday as investors consider the Federal Reserve's hawkish turn on policy.

The Fed said it would kick off its monetary policy tightening with a quarter-point interest rate hike, ending a period of emergency pandemic stimulus and raising rates for the first time since 2018 as inflation and the Russia-Ukraine war threaten economic growth.

The central bank also signaled as many as six additional rate increases this year and said it would begin reducing the size of its balance sheet "at a coming meeting," potentially as soon as May.

"Every meeting is a live meeting," Jerome Powell said in a press conference. "And we're going to be looking at evolving conditions. And if we do conclude that it would be appropriate to move more quickly to remove accommodation, then we'll do so."

The Fed's move shows much more concern about higher inflation forecasts than about the risk of slower economic growth for 2022, economists and analysts said.

"The FOMC is clearly on the warpath against inflation, and as indicated by both the assumed pace and total number of rate hikes, and their intention to soon let their balance sheet shrink," said Calvin Norris, portfolio manager and U.S. rates strategist at Aegon Asset Management. "Risks to economic growth appear to be a secondary concern for now."

Stocks to Watch:

Thyssenkrupp pulled its full-year forecast for free cash flow before M&A, citing the war in Ukraine and rising raw material prices, and said it could ultimately affect a spinoff of the steel division.

"Implementing the stand-alone solution in this current unstable environment is not possible at the moment," CEO Martina Merz said in a statement, adding: "Nevertheless, we still see very good prospects for the future in the stand-alone solution for the steel business."

The company said that while sales in Russia and Ukraine are significantly less than 1% of total sales, it expects the overall business performance to sustain a hit from the far-reaching macroeconomic and geopolitical consequences of the war. The company said that starting in March, it had seen an impact, primarily in the steel and automotive businesses.

Forex:

The dollar continued to weaken in Asia on likely profit taking on long positions after the Fed started its rate-increase cycle, said analysts. However, DBS Research maintained its forecast for the USD Index to rise above 100 this year.

Bank of America sees only modest dollar tailwinds from the monetary policy-expectations channel "as the market has mostly priced in a Fed path consistent with the BofA and, now the dot plot."

BofA said the Ukraine war likely will continue to be the dominant FX driver due to risk sentiment and high commodity prices. "If risk aversion subsides, recent dollar strength is at risk of reversal, in particular vs. cyclical higher beta FX supported by recent terms of trade improvement."

---

The euro-dollar exchange rate looks historically cheap but it's overvalued in real terms, said ING.

ING's Behavioural Equilibrium Exchange Rate model shows EUR/USD is 9%-10% overvalued in real terms, suggesting the current medium-term fair value for the pair could be close to parity. "This is primarily due to a significant deterioration in the eurozone's terms of trade induced by high energy prices," ING said.

A material recovery in EUR/USD fair value requires energy prices falling towards levels seen in the first half of 2021. Unless that happens, any EUR/USD strength will rely on interest rate differentials above economic fundamentals and will bring the pair well into expensive territory.

---

Sweden's central bank may shift away from its easy policy stance but the Swedish krona's performance will remain largely contingent on developments in the Ukraine war, said Rabobank.

Expectations that the Riksbank will need to adopt a "less dovish tone" by signalling an earlier interest rate rise to curb inflation is positive for the krone, said Rabobank forex strategist Jane Foley. "That said, the SEK is set to remain reactive to headlines regarding the conflict in Ukraine. For much of this year, SEK has been acting as gauge of the tensions between Russia and Ukraine, reflecting Sweden's geographical position."

Rabobank expects EUR/SEK to trade at 10.40 in three months, little changed from the current level.

Bonds:

The 10-year Treasury yield eased back in Asia after it and the two-year note yield advanced further to their highest levels since May 2019 on Wednesday.

Gains in the 2-year yield outpaced those of the 10-year rate, flattening the spread between the two sharply during Jerome Powell's post-meeting press conference. Meanwhile, a fresh part of the Treasury curve inverted after the Fed's decision.

"The Fed has sealed the fate of the yield curve and we expect that 2s/10s will invert by the May FOMC meeting," BMO Capital Markets strategist Ian Lyngen wrote in an email to MarketWatch.

"The Fed now expects to raise rates at a faster pace, and ultimately to a higher level, than previously expected to get inflation under control, but at the expense of economic growth as evidenced by its updated economic projections," said Tom Garretson, a senior portfolio strategist at RBC Wealth Management in Minneapolis.

---

The yield gap between two- and 10-year U.K. benchmark government bonds is likely to steepen if the Bank of England raises rates Thursday, said TD Securities.

It expects the BOE to lift the base rate by 25 basis points to 0.75% and signal further interest rate rises are likely in order to stave off inflation.

Since the front-end of the gilt curve has limited room to price in more interest rate rises, TD favors "holding a steepening view for the 2s10s curve." Overall, it expects "a repeat of the February decision, with acknowledgement of the two-sided risks from war in Ukraine."

TD Securities said if the 25 basis-point increase is unanimous, or if only up to two MPC members dissent, and there is a "clear message that 'some further modest tightening in monetary policy is likely to be appropriate', implying further hikes," the 10-year gilt yield could fall to 1.58%.

Energy:

Oil prices rose in Asia but Brent remained below $100 following Wednesday's losses that were partly spurred by U.S. government data showing the first rise in domestic crude supplies in three weeks.

SPI Asset Management said a one-off build in U.S. inventories shouldn't be interpreted as demand destruction, although this may assuage concerns about tight U.S. supply for a bit. Also, there could be a belief that even if once the Ukraine war ends, sanctions on Russia will likely continue, making oil supplies tougher to source for longer.

Metals:

Gold futures gained in Asia, rebounding back above the $1,900 mark.

Gold initially tumbled on the hawkish Fed statement and economic projections, but trimmed a good amount of those losses after Jerome Powell signaled the balance-sheet runoff announcement could occur as soon as May, said Oanda.

Oanda added that investors don't need to look hard to find a reason to go defensive and buy gold, citing reasons such as lingering stagflation risks.

---

Copper prices were higher too. China has promised stronger measures to support its economy which should boost demand for the metal as the country is one of the top consumers of the metal, said ANZ.

TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES

Fed Raises Interest Rates for First Time Since 2018

Federal Reserve officials voted Wednesday to lift interest rates and penciled in six more increases by year's end, the most aggressive pace in more than 15 years, in an escalating effort to slow inflation that is running at its highest levels in four decades.

The Fed will raise its benchmark federal-funds rate by a quarter percentage point to a range between 0.25% and 0.5%, the first rate increase since 2018.

Senate Panel Approves Jerome Powell's Renomination as Fed Chairman

WASHINGTON-A Senate panel on Wednesday advanced Jerome Powell's nomination for a second term leading the Federal Reserve, along with three others for top posts at the central bank.

Members of the Senate Banking Committee approved Mr. Powell's nomination in a 23-1 vote, advancing it to the full Senate. One Democrat, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, voted no.

Bond Market Delivers Mixed Verdict on Fed Rate Forecasts

Interest-rate forecasts from Federal Reserve officials sparked a mixed reaction from U.S. bond markets Wednesday, suggesting that investors still have questions on how much the central bank will actually tighten monetary policy.

Selling in short-term Treasurys indicated that investors were once again lifting their expectations for how high interest rates could rise this year. Initial selling in longer-term bonds quickly fizzled, however, in a sign that investors thought that a fast pace of interest-rate increases over the next several months could lead to fewer increases later.

Putin Acknowledges Impact of Sanctions on Russian Economy

Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledged that the country's economy had taken a profound blow from Western sanctions imposed on Moscow for the invasion of Ukraine.

