The one-year loan prime rate was held steady at 3.65% while the five-year LPR was unchanged at 4.3%, the People's Bank of China said Thursday.

Rio Tinto's Iron-Ore Exports Hit Record; Cuts Copper Output Estimate

Rio Tinto PLC reported record first-quarter iron-ore shipments from its mammoth Australian mining operations, but downgraded its full-year copper-production estimate, citing a conveyor outage at its Kennecott mine near Salt Lake City, Utah.

The company also said it is reviewing the budget and schedule for a project at its Rincon lithium development in Argentina due to searing local inflation and rising equipment costs.

Jaguar Land Rover to Invest GBP15.0 Billion in Electric Vehicle Programs

Auto maker Jaguar Land Rover plans to invest 15 billion pounds ($18.66 billion) in electric vehicle programs over the next five years to become a modern luxury car maker by 2030.

JLR's Halewood plant in the UK's Merseyside will become an all-electric manufacturing facility as part of the plan. Its engine manufacturing center in Wolverhampton will be renamed the Electric Propulsion Manufacturing Center, Tata Motors Ltd., which owns JLR, said Thursday.

Ukraine Asks Turkey to Seize Ship It Alleges Is Carrying Stolen Grain

ISTANBUL-Ukrainian authorities have asked Turkey to seize a ship carrying what prosecutors in Kyiv say is thousands of tons of grain stolen from areas of Ukraine occupied by Russia, according to correspondence reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

The ship, the Panama-flagged Bomustafa O, arrived in the Turkish Black Sea port of Samsun on Monday, with a cargo of 19,000 tons of barley, according to shipping records and the correspondence. Days earlier, Ukrainian prosecutors in Kyiv wrote to Turkish authorities asking them to seize the ship, saying that it had loaded barley at a port in Russian-occupied Crimea, according to the correspondence reviewed by the Journal.

Russian Drones Target Odessa as Ukraine Seeks More Air Defenses

Russian drones hit infrastructure in the southern Ukrainian port city of Odessa overnight, as the battle for control of Ukraine's skies continued.

Ukraine's air force said it shot down 10 out of 12 Iranian-made Shahed drones fired at Odessa by Russian forces. Public infrastructure was hit, the Odessa district military administration said, without specifying. There were no reports of casualties.

Tesla Earnings Dented by Price Cuts

Tesla Inc. felt the pain of a recent wave of price cuts, as a reduction in the average price of its cars contributed to a 24% decline in first-quarter profit.

Elon Musk's electric-vehicle maker has lowered prices for models in the U.S. by between 14% and 25% this year as it contends with weaker demand, higher interest rates and burgeoning competition. The latest round of reductions came on the eve of earnings.

IBM boasts how AI can improve productivity, pays up to $260 million in 'stranded costs' after laying off thousands

International Business Machines Corp. shares rose in the extended session Wednesday after Big Blue topped earnings estimates and software sales expectations, and played up the efficiency of its own AI, while axing thousands of jobs.

IBM IBM reported first-quarter net income of $927 million, or $1.02 a share, compared with $733 million, or 82 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted earnings, which exclude stock-based compensation expenses and other items like "stranded costs," were $1.36 a share, compared with $1.40 a share in the year-ago period.

Expected Major Events for Thursday

04:30/NED: Mar Unemployment

04:30/NED: Apr Consumer confidence survey

06:00/GER: Mar PPI

06:00/DEN: Apr Consumer expectations

06:00/NOR: 1Q Business tendency survey

06:45/FRA: Apr Monthly business survey (goods-producing industries)

07:00/SPN: Feb Trade Balance

08:30/UK: Jan Card Spending statistics

09:00/EU: Feb Foreign trade

09:00/LUX: Mar Unemployment

09:00/MLT: Mar Registered Unemployed

09:00/BEL: Apr Consumer Confidence Survey

10:00/POR: Mar PPI

10:00/UK: Mar Aluminium Production report

14:00/EU: Apr FCCI Flash Consumer Confidence Indicator

15:59/GRE: Feb Balance of Payments

17:59/POR: Jan ICSG Copper Report

23:01/UK: Apr UK Consumer Confidence Survey

All times in GMT. Powered by Onclusive and Dow Jones.

