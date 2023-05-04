Commercial aerospace showed again Wednesday that it's still a life preserver for industrial investors getting tossed around in choppy economic waters.

Airbus (ticker: AIR. France), the European plane maker and Boeing peer, reported first-quarter operating profit of 773 million euros, better than the 721 million consensus figure compiled on FactSet and the company's 736 million consensus number.

Russian Vessels Photographed at Nord Stream Site Days Before Blast

Denmark's military said it photographed a number of Russian vessels near the blast site of the Nord Stream pipeline sabotage days before the explosions took place.

Russian maritime activity isn't unusual in the Baltic Sea, where the explosions that took the natural-gas pipelines out of commission last year. A senior European official familiar with the investigation into the explosions said the movements of the Russian vessels have long been known to investigators and have been dismissed as unlikely to be connected with the attack.

Shipping Giant Maersk Drops Deep Sea Mining Investment

Shipping company A.P. Moller-Maersk is selling its stake in deep-sea mining firm The Metals Company, even as the legal process to allow seabed mining approaches its final stages.

Maersk told The Wall Street Journal that it now holds an interest of less than 2.3% in TMC and is in the process of selling all of its shares. The shipping company held more than 9% of TMC in 2021, according to data from FactSet and has been an investor in the company since 2017.

Apollo Global-Led Group Nears Deal to Buy Arconic

Private-equity firm Apollo Global Management is nearing a deal to buy industrial-parts manufacturer Arconic, according to people familiar with the matter.

The deal is set to value Arconic at $30 a share, or roughly $3 billion, according to the people. It could be announced by the time Arconic reports its results Thursday, assuming the talks don't fall apart at the last minute. Shares of Arconic, which makes parts for the aerospace, automotive, building and energy industries, closed at $22.55 Wednesday.

FTX Asks for Billions Back From Bankrupt Crypto Lender Genesis

FTX is seeking to claw back billions of dollars from bankrupt crypto lender Genesis Global Capital, alleging that it largely got its money out of the crypto exchange ahead of other creditors and before both companies fell into chapter 11.

Genesis lent billions of dollars to FTX-linked Alameda Research but was "largely repaid" by the time the trading firm co-founded by Sam Bankman-Fried collapsed alongside FTX last year, according to court filings Wednesday by the crypto exchange's new management. Those transfers of cash and crypto to Genesis should be unwound, FTX said.

TikTok Is Launching Ad Product for Publishers and Giving Them 50% Cut

TikTok said it is launching a new product that will make it possible for publishers to sell ads alongside their posts, a shift for the video-sharing app, which historically has focused on independent creators.

The product, Pulse Premiere, is the evolution of TikTok's Pulse program, which allows an elite group of creators to collect half the revenue from video ads that appear just after their TikTok posts.

FTC Proposes Barring Meta From Monetizing Young Users' Data

WASHINGTON-The Federal Trade Commission proposed barring Meta Platforms from profiting off data it collects from young users, accusing the company of misleading parents and repeatedly violating a 2020 privacy order.

The FTC action Wednesday represents an unwelcome return to controversy for Meta and its major platforms, including Facebook and Instagram. The company agreed in 2019 to pay a $5 billion civil penalty following a previous FTC investigation into its privacy practices.

