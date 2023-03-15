08:00/SVK: Feb Core & net inflation development
08:00/SVK: Feb CPI
08:00/CZE: Jan Import & export price indices
08:00/CZE: Feb PPI
09:00/ITA: 4Q Labour Cost Index
09:00/POL: Jan Merchandise trade
09:00/POL: Feb CPI
09:00/BUL: Feb CPI
09:00/FRA: Mar IEA Oil Market Report
09:00/GER: Ifo Economic Forecast
10:00/EU: Jan Industrial Production
11:00/IRL: Jan Industrial Production and Turnover
11:00/FRA: 4Q OECD Quarterly National Accounts G20 GDP growth
16:59/GER: Jan Balance of Payments
All times in GMT. Powered by Onclusive and Dow Jones.
Write to us at newsletters@dowjones.com
We offer an enhanced version of this briefing that is optimized for viewing on mobile devices and sent directly to your email inbox. If you would like to sign up, please go to https://newsplus.wsj.com/subscriptions.
This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
03-15-23 0115ET