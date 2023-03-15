08:00/SVK: Feb Core & net inflation development

08:00/SVK: Feb CPI

08:00/CZE: Jan Import & export price indices

08:00/CZE: Feb PPI

09:00/ITA: 4Q Labour Cost Index

09:00/POL: Jan Merchandise trade

09:00/POL: Feb CPI

09:00/BUL: Feb CPI

09:00/FRA: Mar IEA Oil Market Report

09:00/GER: Ifo Economic Forecast

10:00/EU: Jan Industrial Production

11:00/IRL: Jan Industrial Production and Turnover

11:00/FRA: 4Q OECD Quarterly National Accounts G20 GDP growth

16:59/GER: Jan Balance of Payments

