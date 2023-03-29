MARKET WRAPS

E.U. ECB Governing Council non-monetary policy meeting; U.K. Chancellor Jeremy Hunt appears before the Treasury Committee, Money and Credit - lending to individuals, businesses, broad money and credit, monthly automotive manufacturing figures; Consumer Confidence Index for Germany and France; Italy foreign trade; France housing starts; trading updates from Next, Pershing Square Holdings, Micro Focus International, Swedbank, MTU Aero Engines, Naturgy Energy Group

Shares may tread water in Europe on Wednesday, as investors await fresh cues, with the easing of worries over the banking system. In Asia, stock benchmarks were mixed; Treasury yields were also mixed; the dollar strengthened; while oil gained and gold declined.

European stock futures may nudge slightly higher at the open, as investors closely assess the state of the banking sector and the health of the economy.

As fear about financial distress subsides, more traders are wagering that the bank distress won't spill over into the broader economy.

That shift showed investors wondering once again whether good news for the economy might be bad news for stock prices, because it implies the Fed may act more aggressively.

"People are waiting to see if there's going to be another leg to this banking story, and there's an aspect to it that no news is good news," said Andrew Hollenhorst, chief U.S. economist at Citi.

"But if the financial-stability concerns abate a bit, the attention shifts back to inflation."

This is a market that is stabilizing," said Mike Loewengart, head of model portfolio construction at Morgan Stanley's (MS) global investment office.

But while investors regain their footing after the tumult in the regional banks sector (KRE) during recent weeks, there's still open questions, he said.

To name a few, there's the questions whether there's any spillover consequences for other parts of the economy, how much higher interest rates will go, how tight lending conditions will become and what broader effect that will have.

"In the face of the unknown, the market is always going to err on the downside," Loewengart said.

The dollar was higher in Asia amid risk-on sentiment aided by gains across most regional equity markets and in U.S. stock futures.

"US recession bets look likely to become more entrenched in months to come, but economic surprise indices--which can have a material impact on exchange rates--could turn more positive in the short run as Main Street proves more resilient than Wall Street," Corpay's Karl Schamotta said.

The lack of any substantive developments in the banking backdrop has caused markets to be relatively calm by the standards of recent weeks, said NAB.

The U.S. consumer confidence index released overnight also suggests that the consumer has taken little notice of recent bank failures, NAB added.

Treasury yields were mixed amid a calmer tone across markets as fading tensions over the banking sector reduced demand for perceived haven assets, such as government bonds.

Higher yields on short-term Treasurys than on long-term Treasurys is a classic sign of a coming recession that equity investors may be ignoring at their peril, said Kristy Akullian, senior investment strategist at BlackRock's iShares.

"We think the bond market and stock market are flashing very different signals, and if we had to pick one, we'd side with the bond market right now," Ms. Akullian said.

Her team is advising a cautious stance toward tech stocks and other volatile investments.

Treasury bonds have come under pressure, and the yield curve has flattened, as traders have pulled back on expectations for an additional rate hike of 25 basis points in May, said Tom di Galoma, managing director and co-head of interest rate trading at BTIG.

"My view is that the curve probably steepened way too much," he said.

"The economy remains pretty strong, all the data seems to indicate everything is okay."

But he also sees potential for continued stress in the banking sector, including potentially from souring commercial real estate.

"Where there is smoke, there is fire," di Galoma said.

"Consumers will feel the impact of the stress in the banking system over the next several months," said Gurleen Chadha, U.S. economist at Oxford Economics.

"Credit conditions will deteriorate as banks will be tighten lending standards and reducing lending."

Bets in fed-funds futures markets show that many traders think that the Fed won't raise interest rates again at its next meeting, scheduled for the first week of May.

But given that inflation remains well above the Fed's target, that assumption may be misguided, said Andrew Hollenhorst, chief U.S. economist at Citi.

An important clue to the likely trajectory of Federal Reserve policy will come on Friday when the PCE inflation gauge for February will be published.

Crude oil futures gained early Wednesday, with analysts attributing the rise to strength in Chinese energy demand, easing concerns surrounding the banking crisis, and news of a short-term oil-supply disruption.

A recent international ruling has resulted in at least a temporary halt of Kurdish oil exports through Turkey and the Ceyhan pipeline network, said Robbie Fraser, manager, global research & analytics at Schneider Electric.

That's impacting around 400,000 barrels per day or around 0.4% to 0.5% of global supply, he said.

Brent crude likely gained after a disruption to Iraq exports, while OPEC is showing no signs of adjusting oil production, said ANZ analysts.

With an OPEC meeting coming next week, the group said it would continue to stay the course amid the turbulence in markets, ANZ added.

Traders may also be keeping a close watch for Chinese manufacturing PMI data due on Friday, which will provide clues about the outlook for oil demand, said CMC Markets.

The sell-off in oil was "based upon more fear of contagion in the banking sector than any real supply or demand fundamentals with oil," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group.

"The market was trying to grasp just how bad the failure of Silicon Valley bank and the sale of Credit Suisse UBS would have on the overall market," but that "could turn out to be more bullish for the market," said Flynn.

"The reason is that the banking cracks that have been seen will force global central banks to slow their rate of interest rate increases -- and that should allow oil demand to continued unfettered."

Gold prices were a tad lower in Asia, as financial sector jitters have eased.

Fears of a banking contagion spilling over seem to have calmed following First Citizens' partial takeover of the collapsed Silicon Valley Bank over the weekend, said DailyFX.

Traders are now looking ahead to U.S. growth and inflation data due later in the week, it said.

The figures will be watched for clues on the Fed's potential rate path, expectations of which often set the direction for the precious metal.

"Investor appetite for gold has been dampened by a combination of technical and fundamental forces," said Lukman Otunuga, manager, market analysis at FXTM.

"After kissing the psychological $2,000 level three times last week, bears have exploited this stubborn resistance to attack, with easing banking fears further dulling the metal's safe haven allure," he said.

"While prices could trade lower in the shorter term to medium term, the longer term still remains in favour of bulls due to expectations around the [Federal Reserve] cutting interest rates in September."

---

Aluminum fell in the Asian session amid strength of USD, which tends to have an inverse relationship with base-metal prices.

However, aluminum's decline could be limited by supply disruptions in China, analysts said.

Severe water shortages in China's Yunnan province have reduced hydro-electricity generation, prompting officials to ask aluminum smelters to lower output for the second time this year, ANZ Research analysts said.

---

Chinese iron-ore futures were higher, extending gains for a fourth session, as investor sentiment has improved with the recent turmoil in the banking sector ebbing.

"On the whole, the iron ore supply is gradually recovering, and there is still room for growth of hot metal output in the short term," said analysts from Huatai Futures.

Lawmakers Scold Fed Over Silicon Valley Bank Collapse

Senators rebuked the Federal Reserve for failing to prevent the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank despite identifying risks beforehand, while the central bank's top regulator blamed the firm's executives for not fixing its problems.

In an appearance Tuesday before the Senate Banking Committee, Michael Barr, the Fed's vice chairman for banking supervision, defended the actions of the Fed's supervisors and said the central bank had privately raised concerns with SVB before its March 10 collapse and had given the lender poor ratings for managing its risks.

Binance Sees $2 Billion in Outflows as Troubles Compound

Traders are pulling billions of dollars from Binance as problems plaguing the world's largest crypto exchange continue to mount.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Monday sued Binance, alleging the exchange operated illegally in the U.S. and violated rules designed to prevent illicit financial activity. Last week, Binance announced it would charge fees on spot bitcoin trading again after cutting them to zero last summer. It also had to temporarily suspend spot trading for hours while it fixed a software error.

Russia's Economy Is Starting to Come Undone

MOSCOW-The opening months of Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year drove an increase in oil and natural-gas prices that brought a windfall for Moscow. Those days are over.

