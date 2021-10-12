EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks to Tumble as Energy -2

Mr. Xi, who started his campaign late last year with a regulatory assault on private technology giants, is launching a sweeping round of inspections of financial institutions. According to people with knowledge of the plan, the inspections, announced in September with few details, focus on whether state-owned banks, investment funds and financial regulators have become too chummy with private firms, especially some that have recently landed in Beijing's crosshairs, such as property giant China Evergrande Group, ride-hailing company Didi Global Inc. and financial-technology firm Ant Group.

In Poland, Protesters Fear Court Ruling Points to EU Exit

WARSAW-Tens of thousands of protesters marched through Warsaw and other Polish cities late Sunday to oppose a court ruling that European Union legal judgments have become incompatible with the Polish constitution, a decision protesters fear could prompt Poland to follow the U.K. out of the bloc.

Waving EU and Polish flags, demonstrators held banners reading "I'm Staying in Europe" and "No Polexit!"

Write to paul.larkins@dowjones.com

Expected Major Events for Tuesday

04:30/NED: Aug International trade

06:00/ROM: Sep CPI

06:00/GER: Sep WPI

06:00/UK: Sep UK monthly unemployment figures

07:00/SVK: Aug Employment and average monthly wage in selected branches

07:00/SVK: Aug Turnover in selected branches of economy, incl Industry & Construction

07:00/TUR: Aug Industrial Production Index

08:00/BUL: Jul Trade with EU Member States - preliminary data

08:00/BUL: Aug Trade with third countries - preliminary data

08:00/EU: Sep Long term interest rates statistics

09:00/GER: Oct ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment

10:00/FRA: Aug OECD Composite Leading Indicators

All times in GMT. Powered by Kantar Media and Dow Jones.

Write to us at newsletters@dowjones.com

We offer an enhanced version of this briefing that is optimized for viewing on mobile devices and sent directly to your email inbox. If you would like to sign up, please go to https://newsplus.wsj.com/subscriptions.

This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-12-21 0042ET