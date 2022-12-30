EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks to Waver as Year Draws to a Close

MARKET WRAPS

UK nationwide house price index; no major corporate trading updates expected

European stock futures signal cautious trading at the open as trading winds down for the year. In Asia, stock benchmarks advanced; the dollar wavered; Treasury yields were mixed; while oil edged higher and gold fell.

Equities:

Shares in Europe may struggle for momentum at Friday's open on the final trading day of 2022 amid holiday-thinned activity.

"Investors desperately want to end the year on a bullish note, but I think that is pretty offsides with the facts," said Hans Olsen, chief investment officer of Fiduciary Trust Company.

Olsen said he is cautious heading into the new year, wary that higher interest rates could weigh on stock returns in the coming months.

In the last days of the year, investors are considering what China's shift away from a zero-tolerance approach to Covid-19 means for markets. On one hand, the resumption of travel in and out of China could add a boost to the global economy as growth slows.

On the other, investors worry that rising demand could boost prices for energy and other commodities, propelling central bankers to raise interest rates further to curb inflation. The spread of Covid-19 in the country could also curb production, disrupting supply chains.

"This is why we have this hot and cold market reaction," said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank.

Many traders are off this week. That means markets are susceptible to outsize moves from fewer trades, heightening volatility.

Peter van Dooijeweert, head of multiasset solutions at Man Solutions, said investors appear reluctant to take big risks in the market heading into the new year.

"Most people expect the first quarter to be very difficult," van Dooijeweert said. "We're going to be stuck on every data point."

Fresh data on inflation and jobs has stoked fireworks in the stock market throughout 2022, a trend van Dooijeweert said he expects to persist in the new year.

Forex:

The dollar was little changed in Asia. Most traders are closing their trades in low liquidity conditions ahead of the New Year holidays and there is unlikely to be much notable news or price action ahead of the weekend, said Matthew Weller, global head of research at Forex.com and City Index.

Stephen Jen of Eurizon SLJ Capital expects the dollar to fall 10% to 15% next year as inflation slows and investors refocus on the "serious structural flaws" of the U.S. economy, such as its high debt levels.

Steve Englander of Standard Chartered also thinks the dollar will weaken as the growth outlook for other economies improves and China's economy reopens.

But analysts at JPMorgan Chase are more cautious, and forecast that the dollar will rise another 5% against major trading partners next year. They believe demand for dollars will remain resilient as central banks continue to tighten policy and recession risks rise.

Bonds:

Treasury yields were mixed in Asia amid thin trading because of the holiday period and with many investors reluctant to make fresh bets with the new year approaching.

"I warn my backers...not to read too much into this week's low volume /liquidity price action," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

"Many factors affect market performances during the winter holiday; least of all, institutional investors are forced to turn very transactional into quarter-end and year-end rebalancing activity," Innes added.

For, now investor focus is on what 2023 will bring in relation to Fed policy as the central bank continues to battle inflation that remains more than three times its 2% target.

Energy:

Oil futures edged higher early Friday amid lingering hopes for Chinese demand.

The slightest recovery in Chinese mobility data in January will probably spark a sizable oil rally as traders will begin to see the "forest from the trees," and look to the data for signals on whether Chinese demand is finally starting to make progress, said SPI Asset Management.

Metals:

Gold fell slightly in Asia. The precious metal has been range-trading in December as traders are holding back to see the Fed's moves next year as the expectation of slower rate hikes "doesn't quite align with the hawkish narrative coming from the central bank," said Oanda.

Some traders expect gold to be supported in 2023 by the potential economic recession, persistently high inflation and geopolitical tensions.

-

Copper consolidated amid holiday-thinned trading as many market participants are away for the festive season.

The near-term outlook for copper and other base metals appears uncertain as China's reopening could boost demand, but the country's loosening of Covid-19 restrictions may also lead to a wider spread of Covid-19 and increase the potential of new variants.

-

Iron ore prices climbed as hopes for demand underpinned by China's reopening outweighed concerns over the recent surge in country's Covid-19 cases.

TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES

Biden Signs $1.65 Trillion Spending Bill Including Aid to Ukraine

CHRISTIANSTED, St. Croix-President Biden signed into law a $1.65 trillion spending bill that funds the federal government for the 2023 fiscal year and provides emergency aid for Ukraine.

Mr. Biden signed the bill, which passed Congress last week, while on vacation on the Caribbean island of St. Croix.

American Avoids Extradition to Egypt After Release From Dubai Detention

An American citizen who was detained in Dubai for seven weeks and faced possible extradition to his native Egypt over criticizing the government there and calling on Egyptians to protest is back home after he was freed.

Sherif Osman, an Egyptian-American dual national, landed in Boston on Wednesday afternoon in what he called "a miracle" he believes was linked to high-level intervention. He was released soon after three unidentified Emirati officials visited him in Dubai's central prison on Dec. 22, he said Thursday.

Huawei Says It Is Out of 'Crisis Mode' as Annual Revenue Stabilized

HONG KONG-Huawei Technologies Co. said it has exited "crisis mode" following punishing U.S. restrictions, as it reported growth in its telecom infrastructure business and flat overall revenue for 2022.

"U.S. restrictions are now our new normal, and we're back to business as usual," said Eric Xu, Huawei's current chairman, in a New Year's message to employees that was released by the company.

Keystone Pipeline to Fully Restart After Oil Spill, Repairs

The operator of the Keystone oil pipeline said it was moving to fully reactivate the system, ending a weekslong outage that pressured U.S. oil prices and complicated some Gulf Coast refiners' operations.

TC Energy Corp. said Thursday that it had completed repairs, inspection and testing on the pipeline and that the system was now operational to all delivery points. It had said last week that it had received approval from the U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration to restart a 300-mile branch linking Steele City, Neb., to the main U.S. oil storage hub in Cushing, Okla.

