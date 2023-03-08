A subscription may be required. This content was created by Financial News, which is operated by Dow Jones & Co. Financial News is run independently from Dow Jones Newswires and The Wall Street Journal.

Expected Major Events for Wednesday

01:01/UK: Feb KPMG and REC UK Report on Jobs

05:30/NED: Jan Consumer Spending

07:00/GER: Jan Retail Trade

07:00/GER: Jan Industrial Production Index

07:00/ROM: 4Q GDP

07:00/FIN: Jan Foreign trade

07:30/HUN: Feb CPI

08:00/CZE: Feb Unemployment data

08:00/SPN: 4Q Housing Price Index

09:00/ITA: Jan Retail Sales

09:00/BUL: 4Q GDP - preliminary data

10:00/LUX: Feb CPI

10:00/EU: 4Q GDP and Main Aggregates Estimate

10:00/EU: 4Q Employment

10:00/CRO: Jan Retail trade

16:59/POL: Polish interest rate decision

All times in GMT. Powered by Kantar Media and Dow Jones.

Write to us at newsletters@dowjones.com

We offer an enhanced version of this briefing that is optimized for viewing on mobile devices and sent directly to your email inbox. If you would like to sign up, please go to https://newsplus.wsj.com/subscriptions.

This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-08-23 0016ET