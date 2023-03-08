A subscription may be required. This content was created by Financial News, which is operated by Dow Jones & Co. Financial News is run independently from Dow Jones Newswires and The Wall Street Journal.
Expected Major Events for Wednesday
01:01/UK: Feb KPMG and REC UK Report on Jobs
05:30/NED: Jan Consumer Spending
07:00/GER: Jan Retail Trade
07:00/GER: Jan Industrial Production Index
07:00/ROM: 4Q GDP
07:00/FIN: Jan Foreign trade
07:30/HUN: Feb CPI
08:00/CZE: Feb Unemployment data
08:00/SPN: 4Q Housing Price Index
09:00/ITA: Jan Retail Sales
09:00/BUL: 4Q GDP - preliminary data
10:00/LUX: Feb CPI
10:00/EU: 4Q GDP and Main Aggregates Estimate
10:00/EU: 4Q Employment
10:00/CRO: Jan Retail trade
16:59/POL: Polish interest rate decision
