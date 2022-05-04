EMEA Morning Briefing : Traders Await Likely -2

Some retailers say they are frustrated by Meta's e-commerce rollout, noting that the service is missing basic components such as the ability to display products in different colors and sizes if they aren't sold directly through Facebook and Instagram, limit where a merchant can ship items and provide next-day or same-day deliveries. Other stores, though, see the promise of connecting with shoppers through the large user bases of Facebook and Instagram.
Write to paul.larkins@dowjones.com
Expected Major Events for Wednesday
06:00/DEN: 1Q Consumer credit
06:00/ROM: Mar Retail trade
06:00/GER: Mar Foreign Trade
07:00/CZE: 1Q LFSS Employment & Unemployment
07:00/SPN: Apr Unemployment
07:00/HUN: Mar Retail Sales
07:00/SVK: Mar Internal trade, incl Wholesale & Retail
07:15/SPN: Apr Spain Services PMI
07:45/ITA: Apr Italy Services PMI
07:50/FRA: Apr France Services PMI
07:55/GER: Apr Germany Services PMI
08:00/EU: Apr Eurozone Services PMI
08:30/UK: Mar Bank of England effective interest rates
08:30/UK: Mar Money and Credit - Lending to Individuals, Lending to Businesses, Broad Money and Credit
08:30/UK: Mar Monetary & Financial Statistics
09:00/LUX: Apr CPI
09:00/EU: Mar Retail trade
09:00/CYP: Apr Registered Unemployed
10:00/FRA: Mar OECD CPI
All times in GMT. Powered by Kantar Media and Dow Jones.
Write to us at newsletters@dowjones.com
We offer an enhanced version of this briefing that is optimized for viewing on mobile devices and sent directly to your email inbox. If you would like to sign up, please go to https://newsplus.wsj.com/subscriptions.
This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
05-04-22 0016ET