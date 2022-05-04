Log in
News: Latest News
EMEA Morning Briefing : Traders Await Likely -2-

05/04/2022
Some retailers say they are frustrated by Meta's e-commerce rollout, noting that the service is missing basic components such as the ability to display products in different colors and sizes if they aren't sold directly through Facebook and Instagram, limit where a merchant can ship items and provide next-day or same-day deliveries. Other stores, though, see the promise of connecting with shoppers through the large user bases of Facebook and Instagram.


Write to paul.larkins@dowjones.com


Expected Major Events for Wednesday

06:00/DEN: 1Q Consumer credit

06:00/ROM: Mar Retail trade

06:00/GER: Mar Foreign Trade

07:00/CZE: 1Q LFSS Employment & Unemployment

07:00/SPN: Apr Unemployment

07:00/HUN: Mar Retail Sales

07:00/SVK: Mar Internal trade, incl Wholesale & Retail

07:15/SPN: Apr Spain Services PMI

07:45/ITA: Apr Italy Services PMI

07:50/FRA: Apr France Services PMI

07:55/GER: Apr Germany Services PMI

08:00/EU: Apr Eurozone Services PMI

08:30/UK: Mar Bank of England effective interest rates

08:30/UK: Mar Money and Credit - Lending to Individuals, Lending to Businesses, Broad Money and Credit

08:30/UK: Mar Monetary & Financial Statistics

09:00/LUX: Apr CPI

09:00/EU: Mar Retail trade

09:00/CYP: Apr Registered Unemployed

10:00/FRA: Mar OECD CPI

All times in GMT. Powered by Kantar Media and Dow Jones.

This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-04-22 0016ET

01:21aSiemens Healthineers raises 2022 outlook on demand for COVID-19 tests
RE
01:21aCGX ENERGY : MD&A and Financials for the three month period ended March 31, 2022
PU
01:16aGold dips as yields gain in run up to Fed rate hike decision
RE
01:14aVitol sends first shipment of Russian ESPO crude cargo to UAE, data shows
RE
01:11aKLÖCKNER : Quarterly Statement Q1 2022
PU
01:11aKLÖCKNER : Klöckner & Co starts fiscal year 2022 with strong quarterly earnings
PU
01:10aInvestor pessimism mounts as more Fed rate hikes loom
RE
01:03aFed expected to step up inflation fight with big rate hike
RE
01:03aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
01:00aBritain says Russia deploys 22 battalion tactical groups near Izium
RE
