EMEA Morning Briefing : Traders Await Likely -2

Some retailers say they are frustrated by Meta's e-commerce rollout, noting that the service is missing basic components such as the ability to display products in different colors and sizes if they aren't sold directly through Facebook and Instagram, limit where a merchant can ship items and provide next-day or same-day deliveries. Other stores, though, see the promise of connecting with shoppers through the large user bases of Facebook and Instagram.

