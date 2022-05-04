EMEA Morning Briefing : Traders Await Likely Half-Point Fed Rate Hike

MARKET WRAPS

Watch For:

Opening Call:

Europe is primed for a cautious opening session as investors remain anxious ahead of likely accelerated Fed tightening. In Asia, stocks were lower across the board; the dollar and Treasury yields were near-flat; oil recovered some losses; and gold weakened.

Equities:

European stock index futures were little changed heading into Wednesday's opening session, with investors looking ahead to what's expected to be the most aggressive Federal Reserve monetary policy tightening in two decades.

Major U.S. benchmarks ended Tuesday with modest gains after a choppy session of trade.

The market is in a "tug-of-war between those who think the Fed will have to tighten a lot and kill the economy" versus those who believe the Fed won't have to do as much as what's already "priced in" for this year, said Brent Schutte, chief investment officer at Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management.

Schutte, who expects the Fed will announce on Wednesday that it's raising its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points, said that "financial conditions are already becoming more restrictive" as the market has already priced in "a substantial amount of tightening" by the central bank this year. "I'm in the camp that believes the Fed won't have to tighten as much as what the markets currently have priced in," he said.

Economic Insight:

Fitch has cut its GDP growth forecast for China to 4.3% from 4.8% for 2022, on the assumption that Beijing's strict stance on Covid-19 will remain in place this year. Fitch expects an on-quarter GDP contraction in the second quarter, as mobility trends suggest China's growth momentum worsened significantly in April.

"Our forecast remains subject to downside risk if containment measures fail to bring new outbreaks under control quickly or if the easing of current restrictions is delayed."

Monetary easing looks to be modest, given authorities are cautious that rising interest-rate differentials could spark capital outflows.

---

Citi has raised its eurozone inflation forecasts, taking into account the very strong producer prices index published Tuesday and government interventions to tame energy prices.

Eurozone PPI rose 36.8% on year in March and shows upstream pressures in food-and-consumer-goods pricing chains continued to build at an unprecedented pace, Citi's economists said. Citi observes a higher-than-usual pass-through of producer prices into consumer prices.

"We explain this by the broad-based increase in cost pressures, which make businesses unable to accommodate yet higher input costs into their margins." Following this revision, Citi sees eurozone inflation peaking at 8.5% on year in September, and not falling below 2% before the end of 2023 at the earliest.

Forex:

The dollar was little changed in Asia, with markets generally on hold ahead of the FOMC decision.

Based on the aggressive market pricing for the Fed Funds rate, there is a small risk the FOMC will be perceived as not being hawkish enough, pulling down U.S. interest rates and the dollar modestly, said Joseph Capurso, head of international economics at CBA. He said the U.S. currency is likely to trade in a tight range ahead of decision.

Bonds:

The 10-year Treasury yield nudged higher in Asia but remained below the 3% level.

Most Treasury yields drifted lower Tuesday, with the exception of the 2-year rate, which continued to climb on expectations for the Fed's near-term policy moves. The rise in the 2-year rate led to a shrinking spread against the 10-year yield, a possible sign of worries about the economic outlook.

"Continued Fed hawkishness-both an increasing embrace of 50bp moves and renewed focus on QT-have helped to push real and nominal yields to new highs," said Goldman Sachs.

Energy:

Oil prices have recovered some of Tuesday's losses as investors continue to weigh the prospects for a European embargo of Russian crude against a weaker demand outlook due to China's Covid-19 related lockdowns.

An oil embargo "may seem simple, but the details are complicated and likely to cause problems figuring out how to wean off Russian oil without causing a massive oil price spike," said Stephen Innes, managing partner, SPI Asset Management.

Other News:

The European Union proposed a phased-in embargo on Russian oil imports, the delisting of more Russian banks from the Swift payment messaging system and fresh sanctions targeted at people spreading disinformation on Russia's war in Ukraine, EU officials said Tuesday.

The centerpiece of the package is a proposal that the bloc's member states stop importing Russian crude oil within six months and purchase no more Russian refined oil products by the end of the year, according to two officials familiar with the details.

Metals:

Gold futures weakened in Asia with OANDA predicting they may sell off if stock markets start to stabilize. For gold to become attractive again, Wall Street will need to become confident that the majority of Fed tightening has been priced in.

Gold ended modestly higher Tuesday as a rise in Treasury yields and the dollar eased.

---

Aluminum prices weakened on concerns over demand with China the central worry.

China accounts for 40%-60% of base-metal demand, 70%-75% of the world's iron ore imports and 15%-16% of global oil consumption, CBA said. Also, the recent surprise drop in the U.S. ISM manufacturing index spurred concerns that U.S. manufacturing demand may be slowing.

TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES

Europe Moves to Sanction Russia Again, Closing In on Oil Embargo

The European Union proposed a phased-in embargo on Russian oil imports, the delisting of more Russian banks from the Swift payment messaging system and fresh sanctions targeted at people spreading disinformation on Russia's war in Ukraine, EU officials said Tuesday.

The EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Tuesday became the first EU official to set out the key parts of a new sixth sanctions package against Russia drawn up by the EU's executive body, the European Commission. The proposals were circulated to member states late Tuesday evening.

Biden Officials Divided Over Easing China Tariffs to Slow Inflation

WASHINGTON-The Biden administration is split on whether to pare back tariffs on imports from China in an effort to cut consumer costs and reduce inflation, as the White House gives renewed consideration to a step that has divided officials.

On one side of the debate within the administration are Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, who favor easing the tariffs on some of the roughly $360 billion annually of Chinese imports put in place under the Trump administration, according to people familiar with the matter.

Stocks and Bonds Are Falling in Lockstep at Pace Unseen in Decades

Stocks and bonds are falling in tandem at a pace not seen in decades, leaving investors with few places to hide from the market volatility.

Through Monday, the S&P 500 was down 13% for 2022 and the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate bond index-largely U.S. Treasurys, highly rated corporate bonds and mortgage-backed securities-was off 10%. That puts them on track for their biggest simultaneous drop in Dow Jones Market Data going back to 1976. The only other time both indexes dropped for the year was in 1994, when the bond index declined 2.9% and the S&P 500 fell 1.5%.

China's Covid-19 Outbreak Cools Metals Rally

The pandemic's resurgence in China has helped pull metals prices down from highs hit following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Worries that new economic lockdowns will erode demand from the world's largest commodity consumer have dragged aluminum and tin down more than 17% from their recent all-time highs. Copper, vital to everything from construction to electronics, has lost 12% since its March record, while zinc and lead are off 12% and 11% from this year's highs, respectively.

Zelensky Says Companies Are Supporting Russia's 'War Machine' if They Stay There

Global companies have a critical role to play in isolating Russia and helping Ukraine restore its economy, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday, addressing The Wall Street Journal's CEO Council Summit in London.

Elon Musk Plans to Take Twitter Public a Few Years After Buyout

Elon Musk, who has agreed to take Twitter Inc. private in a $44 billion deal, has told potential investors he could return the social-media company to public ownership after just a few years.

Mr. Musk said he plans to stage an initial public offering of Twitter in as little as three years of buying it, according to people familiar with the matter. The deal is expected to close later this year, subject to conditions including the approval of Twitter shareholders and regulators, the company has said.

Facebook's E-Commerce Bet Stumbles as Meta Looks to Revamp Its Ads Business

Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. developed e-commerce services in 2020 as people shopped more from home and the company faced a changing digital ad market. Two years later, employees, former executives and retailers say the division remains a work in progress.

