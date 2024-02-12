Musk has already testified twice in the matter but didn't show up for a third session. He is resisting a subpoena, arguing the SEC's requests were unreasonable and harassing.

Expected Major Events for Monday

00:01/UK: Jan UK Regional PMI

06:00/FIN: Dec Balance of Payments

07:00/DEN: Jan CPI

07:00/TUR: Dec Employment / Unemployment

08:00/SVK: Dec Employment and average monthly wage in selected branches

08:00/SVK: Dec Turnover in selected branches of economy, incl Industry & Construction

08:00/CZE: Dec Import & export price indices

09:00/EU: Jan Long term interest rates statistics

11:00/POR: Jan CPI

15:59/UKR: Jan CPI

