EMEA Morning Briefing : UPDATE: Stocks to Rebound, Oil Rises

ECB's Lagarde and de Guindos speak; EU Business and Consumer Surveys; Germany Provisional CPI;

European stocks to rise early Monday after Friday drops. U.S. stock futures gain. Stocks markets in Asia are broadly lower. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose to 1.54% from 1.484% on Friday. Oil prices rebound, gold slightly higher.

European stocks are set to rebound early Monday as investors around the globe are looking to Monday's early trading for clues to the scale of the threat posed by the emergence of a new Covid-19 variant.

U.S. stock-index futures rose, suggesting U.S. markets could open higher later in the day.

"After Friday's ugly sell-off early indications would suggest we're going to be in for a bumpy ride this week, as we come to the end of November and beginning of December, with today's market open set to be a positive one despite a slide in Asia markets, as investors strive to understand what comes next," said Michael Hewson at CMC Markets.

Though occasional sharp reversals have become commonplace during the bull market that started last year after the lockdown-inspired spring market rout, traders and portfolio managers were struck by the ferocity of selling on Friday. U.S. stock trading volume hit the highest level on the day after Thanksgiving in at least 14 years, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 posting their largest-ever Black Friday declines.

While half-staffed trading desks on Black Friday may have resulted in exaggerated market moves, some traders and portfolio managers said they believe it may be some time before markets can fully assess the risk of fresh Covid-related economic disruption.

While some countries have moved quickly to manage the emerging risk from the new variant, it could be weeks before Omicron's actual transmissibility and severity is known, said Alvin Tan, head of Asia FX Strategy at RBC Capital Markets in Hong Kong. "The markets have already priced in a strong recovery, so this element of uncertainty is negative. But it is unlikely to be a repeat of the beginning of the pandemic," he said.

While the emergence of the recent Covid-19 variant is "definitely scary, " Mr. Kerschner said, the market swoon may have been an overreaction that could reverse when more traders are back in the office.

On Black Friday, there were fewer people at their desks, said Mr. Kerschner. "Whenever it happens on a low volume day, it seems to get out of proportion...We'll see how things look on Monday," he added.

Stocks to watch: the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant jeopardizes what was an increasingly positive near-term outlook for mining stocks, said Jefferies.

"Regardless of whether this new variant is a real issue, the sector is likely to be under short-term pressure as there is a renewed risk of lockdowns, which would negatively impact demand and push investors away from such a highly cyclical sector," Jefferies said.

Still, the bank--which said the mining sector is otherwise "underowned" and poised to benefit from higher metals prices--reckons investors should buy mining stocks in bouts of short-term weakness because the medium- to long-term fundamental outlook is unchanged and still very positive.

The U.S. dollar is likely to remain elevated this week, particularly against commodity currencies, said CBA, even as markets pare back Federal Reserve tightening expectations due to Omicron uncertainty.

Some FOMC officials have recently suggested they are open to upping the pace of tapering in December, but "the emergence of omicron may delay such a policy change," the bank said.

The latest Covid-19 variant, Omicron, has injected a new dynamic into foreign exchange markets and a key risk is that uncertainty about the level of threat is not lifted quickly, which would underpin volatility, said Bannockburn Global Forex.

It said there are three key changes since the middle of last week: odds of a BoE rate increase next month have fallen further, acceleration of Fed tapering seems unlikely, and prospects for stronger world growth are diminished on the margins.

"This undermines risk appetites and weakens those currencies that often appear to do better in robust growth phases, e.g., dollar bloc, Scandis, and most emerging market currencies," Bannockburn said.

The USD/JPY recoups some of big losses marked on Friday due to concerns about the emerging Omicron variant of Covid-19 and new travel restrictions. The market's focus is on any reports on whether existing Covid-19 vaccines are effective against the Omicron variant, IG said. The USD/JPY may rise back toward 115 this week if reports suggest effectiveness, IG said.

U.S. Treasury yield rose to 1.54% from 1.484% on Friday. Investors will remain risk-averse until they receive more information about the new Covid-19 variant, said Larry Milstein, head of treasury and agency trading at R.W. Pressprich & Co. He expects to continue seeing investors move into safer assets like government bonds at the start of the week.

"There's a lot of questions and markets don't like uncertainty," he said.

Friday's market moves in part reflect pushback against the widespread confidence in the economic recovery that had propelled benchmark bond yields higher in recent weeks and supported the rise in stocks.

Oil gained in early Asian trade after dropping sharply in Friday's session as news of the highly contagious Omicron variant spooked markets. Goldman Sachs thinks the sell-off looks overdone, given that mobility restrictions will likely only lower global oil demand by 0.5 million barrels a day, excluding jet fuel.

The investment bank will continue to eye further developments on the spread of the Omicron variant before changing its supply and demand forecasts.

Gold was slightly higher in early Asian trade, supported by safe-haven demand amid worries surrounding the global spread of the Omicron variant, ANZ said.

Traders are also likely focusing on the timing of an expected interest rate increase by the Fed, which could be delayed due to the virus woes, it added.

Copper gains in Asian trade amid a general recovery in industrial metals, thanks to stronger U.S. yields and a better outlook for the greenback, said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst in Oanda.

The base metal rebounded from its declines in the previous session caused by the emergence of the new Omicron coronavirus variant, which raised concerns that China's economy could slow further due to its zero-Covid strategy, ANZ said.

Rio Tinto faces the greatest risk to iron-ore production and capex among major miners from Western Australia state's heritage law changes, Goldman Sachs said.

The changes to the heritage laws are expected to pass by year-end and will likely increase the time taken for permit approvals, the bank said.

With a possible 17 "replacement" mines to be constructed from 2021-2027, Rio has the highest number of mines to build in the years ahead, versus rivals BHP and Fortescue, as it seeks to balance falling tonnages from maturing pits, Goldman Sachs said.

Omicron Variant Is Reported in More Countries as Officials Grapple With How to Respond

Countries around the world reported their first cases of the Omicron variant over the weekend and some imposed new travel restrictions, racing to protect themselves against the potentially more contagious strain even as scientists cautioned they don't yet know how severe it will prove to be.

Canada, Australia, the Netherlands and Austria on Sunday joined a group of countries that have detected a strain first documented in South Africa that authorities said could pose a greater risk of people falling ill with Covid-19 a second time and could be more transmissible than other variants.

Labor Talks to Start in 2022 at Congested West Coast Ports

U.S. shippers struggling with supply-chain gridlock on the West Coast face new concerns in the coming year as dockworkers and marine terminals gird for talks on a new labor contract.

Economy Week Ahead: Factories, Inflation, Jobs

The U.S. employment report for November highlights this week's economic data. Economists, analysts and investors are also closely tracking the fast-spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus to determine its impact on health and the broader economy.

Eurozone Inflation Likely Hit Record High in November

Consumer-price inflation in the eurozone likely hit a record high in November, but many economists think that might mark a peak for now, and therefore don't expect the European Central Bank to raise its key interest rate next year.

As in the U.S., consumer prices in the eurozone have risen faster over recent months than most economists and policy makers had expected. The data have raised questions for investors, businesses and households about the credibility of central bank assertions that this period of high inflation is likely to prove transitory.

RBNZ Chief Economist Doesn't See Omicron Derailing Rate Increases

WELLINGTON, New Zealand-The new Covid-19 variant that has unsettled financial markets would need to have a dramatic economic impact to deter the Reserve Bank of New Zealand from continuing to raise interest rates, its chief economist Yuong Ha said Monday.

New Zealand's central bank last week raised its cash rate for the second time in two months, as it withdrew pandemic stimulus that has driven consumer-price inflation to its highest point since 2010.

