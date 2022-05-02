EMEA Morning Briefing : US Tech Rout, China Growth -2

07:00/POL: Apr Poland Manufacturing PMI
07:00/SWI: Apr Quarterly Consumer Sentiment Index
07:15/SPN: Apr Spain Manufacturing PMI
07:30/CZE: Apr Czech Republic Manufacturing PMI
07:30/SWI: Apr procure.ch Purchasing Managers' Index
07:45/ITA: Apr Italy Manufacturing PMI
07:50/FRA: Apr France Manufacturing PMI
07:55/GER: Apr Germany Manufacturing PMI
08:00/GER: Apr Brandenburg CPI
08:00/ITA: Mar Unemployment
08:00/EU: Apr Eurozone Manufacturing PMI
09:00/CYP: Feb Retail trade
09:00/EU: Apr Business & Consumer Surveys - Business Climate Indicator & Economic Sentiment Indicator
09:00/DEN: Apr Danish PMI
16:59/AUT: Apr Unemployment figures
All times in GMT.
