EMEA Morning Briefing : US Tech Rout, China Growth -2

07:00/POL: Apr Poland Manufacturing PMI

07:00/SWI: Apr Quarterly Consumer Sentiment Index

07:15/SPN: Apr Spain Manufacturing PMI

07:30/CZE: Apr Czech Republic Manufacturing PMI

07:30/SWI: Apr procure.ch Purchasing Managers' Index

07:45/ITA: Apr Italy Manufacturing PMI

07:50/FRA: Apr France Manufacturing PMI

07:55/GER: Apr Germany Manufacturing PMI

08:00/GER: Apr Brandenburg CPI

08:00/ITA: Mar Unemployment

08:00/EU: Apr Eurozone Manufacturing PMI

09:00/CYP: Feb Retail trade

09:00/EU: Apr Business & Consumer Surveys - Business Climate Indicator & Economic Sentiment Indicator

09:00/DEN: Apr Danish PMI

16:59/AUT: Apr Unemployment figures

