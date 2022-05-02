Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

EMEA Morning Briefing : US Tech Rout, China Growth -2-

05/02/2022 | 12:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

07:00/POL: Apr Poland Manufacturing PMI

07:00/SWI: Apr Quarterly Consumer Sentiment Index

07:15/SPN: Apr Spain Manufacturing PMI

07:30/CZE: Apr Czech Republic Manufacturing PMI

07:30/SWI: Apr procure.ch Purchasing Managers' Index

07:45/ITA: Apr Italy Manufacturing PMI

07:50/FRA: Apr France Manufacturing PMI

07:55/GER: Apr Germany Manufacturing PMI

08:00/GER: Apr Brandenburg CPI

08:00/ITA: Mar Unemployment

08:00/EU: Apr Eurozone Manufacturing PMI

09:00/CYP: Feb Retail trade

09:00/EU: Apr Business & Consumer Surveys - Business Climate Indicator & Economic Sentiment Indicator

09:00/DEN: Apr Danish PMI

16:59/AUT: Apr Unemployment figures

All times in GMT. Powered by Kantar Media and Dow Jones.

Write to us at newsletters@dowjones.com

We offer an enhanced version of this briefing that is optimized for viewing on mobile devices and sent directly to your email inbox. If you would like to sign up, please go to https://newsplus.wsj.com/subscriptions.

This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-02-22 0030ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:10aJapan April consumer confidence improves for first time in six months - government
RE
01:07aIndia's factory activity quickens in April amid high inflation
RE
01:05aU.S. natural gas production growth wanes as need arises
RE
12:54aSetback for Shanghai's COVID battle; Beijing focus on mass testing
RE
12:46aRUSSIA SWERVES TO AVOID DEFAULT : what is next?
RE
12:32aSetback for Shanghai's COVID battle; Beijing focus on mass testing
RE
12:31aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : US Tech Rout, China Growth -2-
DJ
12:31aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : US Tech Rout, China Growth Fears to Pull Europe Lower
DJ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:14aIndian shares track weakness in Asian peers, Fed meet in focus
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China April factory activity contracts at steeper pace as lockdowns bit..
2Oil falls on China growth concerns even as EU weighs Russia import ban
3China COVID hard line eats into everything from Teslas to tacos
4Russia swerves to avoid default: what is next?
5Airbus : Qantas confirms future Airbus fleet

HOT NEWS