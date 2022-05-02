EMEA Morning Briefing : US Tech Rout, China Growth Fears to Pull Europe Lower

MARKET WRAPS

Watch For:

Eurozone, Germany, France, Italy Manufacturing PMI; EU Economic Sentiment Indicator; Germany Retail Trade; Italy Unemployment; UK May Bank Holiday, financial markets closed; updates from Logitech, Piaggio, Croda

Opening Call:

Friday's U.S. tech selloff and worries over China's economy will likely drag on European stocks this morning. Shares were mostly lower in holiday-thinned Asia trading, the dollar and Treasury yields advanced, while oil and gold futures retreated.

Equities:

European shares are likely to slide Monday following Wall Street's tech-led rout and as Asian markets fell overnight on China growth worries.

"We are in an incredibly fragile market that is delivering outsized moves on shallow levels of liquidity - especially in tech, where growth is getting slammed," wrote Stephen Innes, Managing Partner at SPI Asset Management.

"Until we get through the FOMC, I do not see any change in the violent price action--which is why I am a bit nervous to see what the rest of Monday will bring when giant bears return the fore--I would rule out nothing."

China:

Throttled by Beijing's zero-tolerance approach to Covid-19, China's economy is facing a spell of slower growth and economists are toying with the term "recession" to describe it.

On Saturday, purchasing manager indexes released by China's government showed contractions in factory and service-sector activity for a second straight month in April. They fell to their lowest levels since the pandemic began in 2020.

Any sustained slowdown in China will be felt globally, depriving the world economy of one of its most dependable engines when inflation and war are raising recession fears in the U.S. and Europe this year.

Read: Beijing, Shanghai Outbreaks Renew Debate Over China's Covid-19 Strategy

Week Ahead:

The Federal Reserve and Bank of England this week are expected to take fresh steps to curb inflation that is running at multidecade highs, while U.S. employment data is forecast to show another strong month for the labor market.

Forex:

The dollar was a touch firmer in Asia on ebbing risk appetite ahead of the Fed's expected half-point rate increase later this week.

The Fed's aggressive policy tightening, though priced in by markets previously, still remains a dominant factor at play for now, with no other major leads in sight for the time being, Seoul-based Shinhan Investment said in a research note.

Karl Schamotta at Corpay said market pricing suggested "investors [the Fed] to raise rates by two full percentage points over the next four meetings."

Bonds:

Treasury yields continued to advance in Asia, after 10- and 30-year yields finished April with their biggest monthly gains since 2009.

Meanwhile, the Treasury curve flattened further, with the spread between 2- and 10-year rates shrinking to 19 basis points in a potential sign of renewed concern about the economic outlook.

Energy:

Oil futures extended losses in Asia as supply worries tied to Russia's invasion of Ukraine continue to outweigh concerns over a hit to demand from China's Covid lockdowns.

Investor attention in the near term will likely focus on the OPEC+ alliance, which is scheduled to meet later this week to discuss its supply agreement, said ANZ.

"This has taken on added importance amid reports Europe is close to enacting an embargo on Russia oil."

Other News:

European officials are preparing to make a fresh push to salvage a nuclear deal with Iran, offering to send a top European Union negotiator to Tehran in an effort to break a stalemate in talks, according to Western diplomats.

Enrique Mora, the European Union coordinator of the negotiations, has told Iranian counterparts he is ready to return to Tehran to open a pathway through the deadlock, the people said. So far, Iran hasn't responded with an invitation, the people added.

Metals:

Gold futures fell more than 1% in Asia as the dollar and bond yields strengthened.

Bullion settled 1.1% higher Friday, handing the yellow metal a 1.2% weekly fall and a 2.1% monthly decline, following sharp gains for the dollar and volatile equities.

"From a technical perspective, the market has undergone a serious setback," wrote Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities. "While the war and inflation factors make a solid case for gold to advance to new highs, the [dollar/equities] combination seems to be a depressing factor for the metal," added Cardillo.

"Nevertheless, the prospect of strong safe-haven demand remains high" given rising concerns of China's macroeconomic uncertainties, said ANZ. They pointed to recent trading data that suggests high demand for gold-related derivatives as a sign of the commodity's resilient appeal.

TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES

China's Economy Appears to Be Stalling, Threatening to Drag Down Global Growth

Throttled by Beijing's zero-tolerance approach to Covid-19, China's economy is facing a spell of slower growth. Economists are toying with the term "recession" to describe it.

A recession commonly means two straight quarters of contraction, and that remains unlikely for China, many economists say. The country has many ways to ensure it posts stronger growth than the U.S. and Europe this year, including the ability to unleash heavy government spending.

Beijing, Shanghai Outbreaks Renew Debate Over China's Covid-19 Strategy

With Beijing and Shanghai struggling to control Covid-19 outbreaks, China's pandemic strategy faces a moment of truth.

The highly infectious Omicron variant of the coronavirus has shut down Shanghai for more than a month. Its threat to do the same to the country's capital is fueling debate over whether China needs to shift its zero-tolerance approach.

Europe to Make Fresh Push to Revive Iran Nuclear Deal

European officials are preparing to make a fresh push to salvage a nuclear deal with Iran, offering to send a top European Union negotiator to Tehran in an effort to break a stalemate in talks, according to Western diplomats.

Enrique Mora, the European Union coordinator of the negotiations, has told Iranian counterparts he is ready to return to Tehran to open a pathway through the deadlock, the people said. So far, Iran hasn't responded with an invitation, the people added.

China's Manufacturing Activity Pummeled by Covid Restrictions

BEIJING-Readings of Chinese factory and service-sector activity worsened dramatically in April, falling to their lowest levels since the early days of the Covid-19 outbreak, as recent lockdowns in dozens of cities across the country shut factories and pummeled consumer spending.

Fed Prepares Double-Barreled Tightening With Bond Runoff

To support financial markets and the economy during the pandemic, the Federal Reserve more than doubled its asset portfolio of mostly Treasury and mortgage securities to a mammoth $9 trillion.

Covid-19 Cases Rise in the U.S., With Limited Impact

As new Omicron variants further infiltrate the U.S., a jumble of signals suggest the latest increase in Covid-19 infections hasn't sparked a commensurate surge in severe illness even as risks remain.

Covid-19 virus levels detected in wastewater in the Northeast, the first region to see significant concentrations of the easily transmitted Omicron BA.2 variant, appear to have flattened out in the past two weeks. Covid-19 hospital admissions have risen in the region, but they remain far below levels during earlier surges that indicated widespread severe illness and taxed healthcare facilities.

Wall Street Reluctantly Embraces Crypto

Wall Street has a message for its many clients that have been eager to invest in cryptocurrencies: OK, OK, we hear you.

The largest U.S. banks, securities firms and custodians, many of whom once greeted the emergence of digital assets with skepticism, are now showcasing their forays into the market.

Russia Recasts Fight in Ukraine as War With the West

Moscow is recasting its fight with Ukraine as a broader war between Russia and the West, as Kremlin leaders and state propaganda outlets warn Russians that the conflict with its smaller neighbor could spill over into a global clash.

The Kremlin and state-controlled media have warned in recent days that the West ultimately seeks to contain-or even destroy-Russia and have threatened retaliation, including the possibility of nuclear strikes.

Russia's War in Ukraine Is Straining Global Economic Cooperation

WASHINGTON-A rift between Western democracies and Russia and China is forcing policy makers to figure out how to keep conversations alive among nations with diverse views as they face economic challenges arising from the war in Ukraine.

Indonesia's announcement Friday that it has invited the leaders of Russia and Ukraine to a November meeting of the Group of 20 economic powers underscored the complex task facing the U.S. and its Western allies. They must not only confront Russia but also work with nations caught in the middle and concerned about being left out of policy talks.

Russia Makes Bond Payment In Dollars To Avoid Default

Russia said it had made payments on two dollar-denominated bonds, potentially staving off a default on the country's foreign debt.

The nearly $650 million in payments were made in dollars to a London branch of Citigroup Inc. that processes payments on behalf of bondholders, Russia's finance ministry said Friday.

Warren Buffett Says Markets Have Become a 'Gambling Parlor'

OMAHA, Neb.-As recently as February, Warren Buffett lamented he wasn't finding much out there that was worth buying.

That is no longer the case.

Expected Major Events for Monday

05:00/FIN: Mar Labour force survey, incl unemployment

06:00/GER: Mar Retail Trade

07:00/HUN: Mar PPI

07:00/NED: Apr Netherlands Manufacturing PMI

