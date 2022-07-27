EMEA Morning Briefing: Upbeat U.S. Tech Earnings -2

06:00/EU: Jun New Commercial Vehicle Registrations in Europe statistics (EU27 + EFTA3)
06:00/GER: Aug GfK consumer climate survey
06:45/FRA: Jul Consumer confidence survey
07:00/SVK: Jun PPI
08:00/EU: Jun Monetary developments in the euro area (M3)
08:00/ITA: Jul Consumer Confidence Survey
08:00/ITA: Jul Business Confidence Survey
08:00/AUT: Jul Austria Manufacturing PMI
08:30/UK: Jun Capital issuance
10:00/FRA: 2Q Claimant count and job advertisements collected by Pole emploi
23:01/UK: Jun UK monthly automotive manufacturing figures
All times in GMT. Powered by Onclusive and Dow Jones.
Write to us at newsletters@dowjones.com
We offer an enhanced version of this briefing that is optimized for viewing on mobile devices and sent directly to your email inbox. If you would like to sign up, please go to https://newsplus.wsj.com/subscriptions.
This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
07-27-22 0028ET