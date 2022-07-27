Log in
EMEA Morning Briefing: Upbeat U.S. Tech Earnings -2-

07/27/2022 | 12:29am EDT
06:00/EU: Jun New Commercial Vehicle Registrations in Europe statistics (EU27 + EFTA3)

06:00/GER: Aug GfK consumer climate survey

06:45/FRA: Jul Consumer confidence survey

07:00/SVK: Jun PPI

08:00/EU: Jun Monetary developments in the euro area (M3)

08:00/ITA: Jul Consumer Confidence Survey

08:00/ITA: Jul Business Confidence Survey

08:00/AUT: Jul Austria Manufacturing PMI

08:30/UK: Jun Capital issuance

10:00/FRA: 2Q Claimant count and job advertisements collected by Pole emploi

23:01/UK: Jun UK monthly automotive manufacturing figures

All times in GMT. Powered by Onclusive and Dow Jones.

Write to us at newsletters@dowjones.com

We offer an enhanced version of this briefing that is optimized for viewing on mobile devices and sent directly to your email inbox. If you would like to sign up, please go to https://newsplus.wsj.com/subscriptions.

This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-27-22 0028ET

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.44% 0.68255 Delayed Quote.6.45%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.05% 1.18764 Delayed Quote.-0.90%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.11% 0.765949 Delayed Quote.9.31%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.14% 0.012343 Delayed Quote.4.09%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.21% 0.985406 Delayed Quote.11.22%
12:33aBangladesh seeking IMF loan, finance minister confirms -paper
RE
12:30aThai factory output unexpectedly dips 0.08% y/y
RE
12:29aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Upbeat U.S. Tech Earnings -2-
DJ
12:29aTHOMAS GOTTSTEIN : Upbeat U.S. Tech Earnings to Lift European Stocks as Fed Awaited
DJ
12:27aEl Salvador to buy back some debt in surprise move
RE
12:16aBANGLADESH FINANCE MINISTER : Requested imf to start formal negot…
RE
12:16aBANGLADESH FINANCE MINISTER : On macroeconomic situation, we are…
RE
12:16aBANGLADESH FINANCE MINISTER TO PROTHOM ALO NEWSPAPER : Have writt…
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:13aActivist Investor Elliott builds stake in PayPal - Bloomberg News
RE
