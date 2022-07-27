EMEA Morning Briefing: Upbeat U.S. Tech Earnings -2

06:00/EU: Jun New Commercial Vehicle Registrations in Europe statistics (EU27 + EFTA3)

06:00/GER: Aug GfK consumer climate survey

06:45/FRA: Jul Consumer confidence survey

07:00/SVK: Jun PPI

08:00/EU: Jun Monetary developments in the euro area (M3)

08:00/ITA: Jul Consumer Confidence Survey

08:00/ITA: Jul Business Confidence Survey

08:00/AUT: Jul Austria Manufacturing PMI

08:30/UK: Jun Capital issuance

10:00/FRA: 2Q Claimant count and job advertisements collected by Pole emploi

23:01/UK: Jun UK monthly automotive manufacturing figures

All times in GMT. Powered by Onclusive and Dow Jones.

Write to us at newsletters@dowjones.com

We offer an enhanced version of this briefing that is optimized for viewing on mobile devices and sent directly to your email inbox. If you would like to sign up, please go to https://newsplus.wsj.com/subscriptions.

This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-27-22 0028ET