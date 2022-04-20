EMEA Morning Briefing : Wall Street Rebound Should -2

The world's second-biggest mining company by market value on Wednesday said 71.5 million metric tons of iron ore was shipped from its operations in Australia's remote Pilbara region during the three months through March. That was down 8.0% year over year, and 15% weaker than the quarter immediately prior.

France's Presidential Election Hinges on Far-Left Voters

PARIS-The duel between President Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen in France's presidential election this Sunday hinges on voters whose first choice to lead the nation was a far-left, pro-immigration anticapitalist.

Supporters of Jean-Luc Mélenchon hold the key in the runoff because the candidate's third-place finish, with 22% of the vote, nearly qualified him for the final showdown. Ms. Le Pen got 23.2% and Mr. Macron received 27.9%.

Ukraine Rushes to Evacuate Civilians in East as Russia's Offensive Pushes Forward

SLOVYANSK, Ukraine-Ukrainian authorities are scrambling to evacuate the remaining civilians from the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions as Russia begins its new military offensive here and pitched battles get closer to the area's main population centers.

The biggest cities in the Ukrainian-controlled parts of Donetsk and Luhansk, such as Kramatorsk, Slovyansk and Severodonetsk, have already turned into ghost towns, with almost all stores and businesses closed, streets emptied and only a handful of apartments in each housing block still inhabited.

IBM Revenue Up 8% on Continued Momentum in Hybrid Cloud Business

International Business Machines Corp. reported a stronger-than-expected 8% revenue increase in the first quarter on continued momentum in its hybrid cloud platform, a key focus of the tech company's transformation.

Revenue rose to $14.2 billion, from $13.19 billion a year earlier, beating analysts' expected $13.78 billion, according to FactSet. The results were boosted by a 14% revenue increase from the hybrid cloud, which straddles public clouds, private clouds and as-a-service properties.

Netflix Explores a Version With Ads as Subscriber Base Shrinks

Netflix Inc. said it is exploring offering a lower priced ad-supported version of the platform to boost its subscriber base, after the streaming giant posted its first quarterly subscriber loss in more than a decade.

The move is a significant change for a company that has sold itself since its inception as a commercial-free haven for its members. Netflix is grappling with slowing revenue growth caused by stiffer competition from rival services and rampant account sharing among its customers.

Twitter Stock Swings Sharply as Individual Investors Pile In

Elon Musk's bid to buy Twitter Inc. has triggered a frenzy in the company's shares and options.

The social-media company's stock has been on a head-spinning ride since the Tesla Inc. chief executive took a stake in the company and said he was angling to take it private in a $43 billion deal. The shares, which were trading below $40 before he disclosed his position, jumped 27% in a single session on the news.

Expected Major Events for Wednesday

06:00/EU: Mar New Passenger Car Registrations in Europe statistics (EU27 + EFTA3)

06:00/GER: Mar PPI

07:00/CZE: Mar PPI

08:00/ITA: Feb Foreign Trade EU

08:30/UK: Jan Card Spending statistics

09:00/EU: Feb Industrial Production

09:00/EU: Feb Foreign trade

09:00/LUX: Mar Unemployment

10:00/UK: Mar Aluminium Production report

15:59/GRE: Feb Balance of Payments

17:59/POR: Jan ICSG Copper Report

17:59/POR: Feb Balance of Payments

All times in GMT. Powered by Kantar Media and Dow Jones.

