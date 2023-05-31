Plans for a gathering, while preliminary, have strong support from European leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron who are lobbying for participation by countries that have sided with Russia or declined to take a position on the war.

Nestle Names New CFO

Nestle appointed Anna Manz from the London Stock Exchange Group to succeed Francois-Xavier Roger as chief financial officer after he decided to step down in pursuit of new professional challenges.

The Swiss packaged-foods giant said Tuesday that Manz would take over as soon as she is released from her present duties as chief financial officer and board member at the London Stock Exchange Group. Roger will remain in place until then, Nestle said.

Expected Major Events for Wednesday

04:30/NED: Apr Retail turnover

05:00/FIN: 1Q GDP

05:30/GER: May North Rhine Westphalia CPI

05:30/IRL: May Monthly Unemployment

06:00/GER: Apr Foreign trade price indices

06:00/DEN: 1Q Preliminary GDP

06:00/DEN: Apr Unemployment

06:00/NOR: 1Q Credit Indicator C3

06:30/HUN: Apr PPI

06:30/SWI: Apr Retail Sales

06:45/FRA: Apr Household consumption expenditure in manufactured goods

06:45/FRA: Apr PPI

06:45/FRA: May Provisional CPI

06:45/FRA: 1Q GDP - detailed figures

06:45/FRA: Apr Housing starts

07:00/TUR: 1Q GDP

07:30/EU: May EuroCOIN indicator of euro area economic activity

07:55/GER: May Labour market statistics (incl unemployment)

08:00/GER: May Bavaria CPI

08:00/GER: May Hesse CPI

08:00/GER: May Baden-Wuerttemberg CPI

08:00/GER: May Brandenburg CPI

08:00/POL: 1Q GDP

08:00/ICE: 1Q GDP

08:00/ITA: 1Q GDP

09:00/GER: May Saxony CPI

09:00/MLT: Apr PPI

09:00/BEL: 1Q Final GDP

09:00/CYP: Apr PPI

09:00/GRE: Mar Turnover Index in Retail Trade

09:00/ITA: May Provisional CPI

09:00/ITA: May Cities CPI

09:00/LUX: Apr PPI

10:00/POR: 1Q GDP

12:00/GER: May Provisional CPI

15:59/UKR: Apr Industrial Production

16:59/SPN: Apr Budget deficit

16:59/BEL: Apr PPI

16:59/SPN: Mar Monthly Balance of Payments

19:31/IRL: May Ireland Manufacturing PMI

