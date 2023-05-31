Plans for a gathering, while preliminary, have strong support from European leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron who are lobbying for participation by countries that have sided with Russia or declined to take a position on the war.
Nestle Names New CFO
Nestle appointed Anna Manz from the London Stock Exchange Group to succeed Francois-Xavier Roger as chief financial officer after he decided to step down in pursuit of new professional challenges.
The Swiss packaged-foods giant said Tuesday that Manz would take over as soon as she is released from her present duties as chief financial officer and board member at the London Stock Exchange Group. Roger will remain in place until then, Nestle said.
Write to singaporeeditors@dowjones.com
Expected Major Events for Wednesday
04:30/NED: Apr Retail turnover
05:00/FIN: 1Q GDP
05:30/GER: May North Rhine Westphalia CPI
05:30/IRL: May Monthly Unemployment
06:00/GER: Apr Foreign trade price indices
06:00/DEN: 1Q Preliminary GDP
06:00/DEN: Apr Unemployment
06:00/NOR: 1Q Credit Indicator C3
06:30/HUN: Apr PPI
06:30/SWI: Apr Retail Sales
06:45/FRA: Apr Household consumption expenditure in manufactured goods
06:45/FRA: Apr PPI
06:45/FRA: May Provisional CPI
06:45/FRA: 1Q GDP - detailed figures
06:45/FRA: Apr Housing starts
07:00/TUR: 1Q GDP
07:30/EU: May EuroCOIN indicator of euro area economic activity
07:55/GER: May Labour market statistics (incl unemployment)
08:00/GER: May Bavaria CPI
08:00/GER: May Hesse CPI
08:00/GER: May Baden-Wuerttemberg CPI
08:00/GER: May Brandenburg CPI
08:00/POL: 1Q GDP
08:00/ICE: 1Q GDP
08:00/ITA: 1Q GDP
09:00/GER: May Saxony CPI
09:00/MLT: Apr PPI
09:00/BEL: 1Q Final GDP
09:00/CYP: Apr PPI
09:00/GRE: Mar Turnover Index in Retail Trade
09:00/ITA: May Provisional CPI
09:00/ITA: May Cities CPI
09:00/LUX: Apr PPI
10:00/POR: 1Q GDP
12:00/GER: May Provisional CPI
15:59/UKR: Apr Industrial Production
16:59/SPN: Apr Budget deficit
16:59/BEL: Apr PPI
16:59/SPN: Mar Monthly Balance of Payments
19:31/IRL: May Ireland Manufacturing PMI
All times in GMT. Powered by Onclusive and Dow Jones.
Write to us at newsletters@dowjones.com
We offer an enhanced version of this briefing that is optimized for viewing on mobile devices and sent directly to your email inbox. If you would like to sign up, please go to https://newsplus.wsj.com/subscriptions.
This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
05-31-23 0027ET