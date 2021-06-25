Log in
EMEA Morning Briefing : Agreement on -2-

06/25/2021 | 12:23am EDT
Market-research firm GfK's consumer-confidence barometer stood at minus nine in May, unchanged from April. The reading is below the minus eight consensus forecast from economists polled by The Wall Street Journal.

Food Companies Say Combating Climate Change Comes With Costs

Food companies are investing billions of dollars into sustainability efforts, betting that costs will fall and consumers will remain interested in more environmentally friendly diets, executives said.

Nestlé SA, the world's biggest food and beverage company, has committed to paying premium prices over the next five years for recycled materials in its packaging, as it works toward achieving net-zero greenhouse-gas emissions by 2050. Agricultural giant Archer Daniels Midland Co. is offering incentives for farmers to adopt more climate-friendly practices, part of industry efforts to meet corporate and government carbon-reduction goals.

Write to paul.larkins@dowjones.com

Expected Major Events for Friday

06:00/DEN: May Retail Sales Index

06:00/GER: Jul GfK consumer climate survey

07:00/SPN: May PPI

08:00/ITA: Jun Consumer Confidence Survey

08:00/ITA: Jun Business Confidence Survey

08:00/EU: May Monetary developments in the euro area (M3)

08:30/UK: May Capital issuance

09:00/ITA: May Foreign Trade non-EU

10:00/UK: Jun CBI Distributive Trades Survey

11:00/UK: 2Q Bank of England Quarterly Bulletin

All times in GMT. Powered by Kantar Media and Dow Jones.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-25-21 0023ET

HOT NEWS