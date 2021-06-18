EMEA Morning Briefing : Cautious Post-Fed Action -2

Log in
EMEA Morning Briefing : Cautious Post-Fed Action

06/18/2021
Canada's national advisory panel on immunization said earlier this month that authorized Covid-19 vaccines could be mixed, and noted some people might prefer to get a messenger RNA vaccine for their second shot. The panel has previously said mRNA vaccines, such as the ones produced by Pfizer Inc. in partnership with BioNTech SE, as well as Moderna Inc., are preferable to viral vector vaccines, such as those developed by AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.

Turkey Commits to Securing Afghan Airport After Americans Leave, U.S. Says

WASHINGTON-The U.S. and Turkey have agreed to a plan for the Turks to continue providing security at the airport in Kabul, U.S. officials said, ensuring the U.S. and other nations can maintain a diplomatic presence in Afghanistan following the withdrawal of troops, expected by next month.

Jake Sullivan, President Biden's national security adviser, told reporters Thursday that both sides had made a "clear commitment" on the security of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.

Israel Strikes Militant Targets in Gaza After More Arson Attacks

JERUSALEM-The Israeli military hit the Gaza Strip with a series of airstrikes Thursday night, rattling a shaky month-old cease-fire between the two sides that mediators are trying to keep from falling apart.

Soon after, for the first time in nearly a month, air raid sirens sounded the alarm in southern Israel when Gaza militants used heavy machine guns to fire across the border, the Israeli military said.

Expected Major Events for Friday

06:00/GER: May PPI

06:00/UK: May UK monthly retail sales figures

06:00/ROM: 1Q Employment and unemployment

08:00/POL: May Average gross wages

08:00/EU: Apr Euro area balance of payments

08:30/UK: May Bank of England/Kantar Inflation Attitudes Survey

08:30/UK: 1Q Bank of England statistics on UK banks' external claims

09:00/ITA: Apr Balance of Payments

10:00/POR: May PPI

15:59/GRE: Apr Balance of Payments

17:59/UK: CBI Economic Forecast

12:32aReport calls on authorities to consider cancelling public viewings and large-scale broadcasting of the games
12:32aJGB yields slip in tandem with Treasuries while BOJ extends stimulus
12:27aIt's important to scale down the size of the olympics as much as possible-report
12:27aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING  : Cautious Post-Fed Action -2-
12:27aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING  : Cautious Post-Fed Action to Hold Back Shares
12:25aReport warns that holding the olympics would be difficult if the medical system comes under strain shortly before the scheduled opening and calls on the government to without any delay take strong measures if it notices signs of an increase in cases
12:22aReport calls on the government to swiftly step up measures if it spots signs of a pick up in new cases
12:22aEXPERTS REPORT ON SAFE OLYMPICS : Asks the government to be on the lookout for a possible drastic jump in infections following the lifting of the state of emergency in tokyo
12:21aJapan Inc to fall far short of goal for more female managers
12:20aIndian shares open higher as IT stocks gain
