EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks Set for Tepid Gains -2

LONDON-The U.K. will allow foreign senior executives to leave a 10-day quarantine required of overseas travelers, so long as they can show their business visit is of "significant economic benefit."
The move is one of the more novel attempts by governments at loosening pandemic-era travel restrictions, as large-scale vaccinations in the U.S. and Europe start to boost economies. It also comes as Covid-19 cases in the U.K. are climbing again, thanks to the so-called Delta variant first identified in India.
Expected Major Events for Wednesday
04:30/NED: May PPI
04:30/NED: May Retail turnover
06:00/NOR: May Credit Indicator C2
06:00/UK: 1Q Balance of Payments
06:00/DEN: 1Q Revised GDP
06:00/DEN: May Unemployment
06:00/UK: 1Q UK quarterly national accounts
06:45/FRA: May Household consumption expenditure in manufactured goods
06:45/FRA: May PPI
06:45/FRA: Jun Provisional CPI
07:00/HUN: May PPI
07:00/SWI: Jun KOF economic barometer
07:00/TUR: May Foreign Trade
07:55/GER: Jun Labour market statistics (incl unemployment)
08:00/ITA: May PPI
08:00/BUL: May PPI
08:30/UK: 1Q Business investment revised results
09:00/MLT: May PPI
09:00/ITA: Jun Provisional CPI
09:00/ITA: Jun Cities CPI
09:00/CRO: May Industrial Production Volume Index
09:00/CYP: May PPI
09:00/EU: Jun Flash Estimate euro area inflation
09:00/GRE: May PPI
09:00/GRE: Apr Turnover Index in Retail Trade
09:00/LUX: May PPI
09:00/CRO: May Retail trade
10:00/POR: May Industrial production index
10:00/IRL: Jun Monthly Unemployment
12:00/POL: 1Q Quarterly Balance of Payments
13:00/BEL: 1Q Balance of Payments
15:59/UKR: May Industrial Production
16:59/SPN: May Budget deficit
16:59/SPN: Apr Monthly Balance of Payments
16:59/BEL: May PPI
