EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks Set for Tepid Gains -2-

06/30/2021 | 12:21am EDT
LONDON-The U.K. will allow foreign senior executives to leave a 10-day quarantine required of overseas travelers, so long as they can show their business visit is of "significant economic benefit."

The move is one of the more novel attempts by governments at loosening pandemic-era travel restrictions, as large-scale vaccinations in the U.S. and Europe start to boost economies. It also comes as Covid-19 cases in the U.K. are climbing again, thanks to the so-called Delta variant first identified in India.

Write to paul.larkins@dowjones.com

Expected Major Events for Wednesday

04:30/NED: May PPI

04:30/NED: May Retail turnover

06:00/NOR: May Credit Indicator C2

06:00/UK: 1Q Balance of Payments

06:00/DEN: 1Q Revised GDP

06:00/DEN: May Unemployment

06:00/UK: 1Q UK quarterly national accounts

06:45/FRA: May Household consumption expenditure in manufactured goods

06:45/FRA: May PPI

06:45/FRA: Jun Provisional CPI

07:00/HUN: May PPI

07:00/SWI: Jun KOF economic barometer

07:00/TUR: May Foreign Trade

07:55/GER: Jun Labour market statistics (incl unemployment)

08:00/ITA: May PPI

08:00/BUL: May PPI

08:30/UK: 1Q Business investment revised results

09:00/MLT: May PPI

09:00/ITA: Jun Provisional CPI

09:00/ITA: Jun Cities CPI

09:00/CRO: May Industrial Production Volume Index

09:00/CYP: May PPI

09:00/EU: Jun Flash Estimate euro area inflation

09:00/GRE: May PPI

09:00/GRE: Apr Turnover Index in Retail Trade

09:00/LUX: May PPI

09:00/CRO: May Retail trade

10:00/POR: May Industrial production index

10:00/IRL: Jun Monthly Unemployment

12:00/POL: 1Q Quarterly Balance of Payments

13:00/BEL: 1Q Balance of Payments

15:59/UKR: May Industrial Production

16:59/SPN: May Budget deficit

16:59/SPN: Apr Monthly Balance of Payments

16:59/BEL: May PPI

All times in GMT. Powered by Kantar Media and Dow Jones.

Write to us at newsletters@dowjones.com

We offer an enhanced version of this briefing that is optimized for viewing on mobile devices and sent directly to your email inbox. If you would like to sign up, please go to https://newsplus.wsj.com/subscriptions.

This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-30-21 0020ET

