EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks Set for Tepid Gains After Muted U.S. Finish

Eurozone Provisional CPI; Germany Labour Market Statistics; France Consumer Spending, PPI, Provisional CPI; U.K. Balance of Payments, GDP, Business Investment Revised Results; Italy PPI, Provisional CPI; updates from Traton, Lagardere, Suez, Babcock, Dixons Carphone, Provident Financial, Serco, Hiscox, Kingfisher, Stagecoach

Europe looks set for a muted open after U.S. stocks finished Tuesday's session tentatively higher but enough to log fresh all-time highs for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq. In Asia, most major benchmarks edged higher, along with the dollar and oil, while Treasury yields held tight but gold weakened further.

European shares are seen little changed to start on Wednesday after a choppy trading session on Wall Street that saw many sectors swing between losses and gains. All three major U.S. indexes finished Tuesday off their session highs.

However, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq finished in record territory, as shares of some big banks got a lift after announcing dividend hikes, defying concerns about high valuations and the spread globally of the delta variant of the coronavirus.

"You're seeing the tug of war between value versus growth right now, and where it's really coming from is the tug of war between whether inflation is transitory or real," said JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade.

Many market strategists are anticipating choppiness to continue-especially during a week that is expected to bring muted volumes ahead of the Fourth of July weekend. Many are also awaiting Friday's jobs numbers.

Stocks to Watch: Rio Tinto said it would halt its mineral sands operations in South Africa because of escalating security issues that include the fatal shooting of a senior manager a month ago. The miner said it would keep the Richards Bay Minerals mining and smelting operations in South Africa's KwaZulu-Natal province shuttered until safety and security is improved. It declared force majeure on customer contracts.

The USD Index stayed above the 92.00 level in Asia and TD Securities said the dollar is likely to remain firm ahead of Friday's U.S. jobs report.

"From our perspective, the path of least resistance may be for the market to dial back further on stale USD shorts as summer trading conditions look likely to settle in for the next several weeks," said TD forex strategist Ned Rumpeltin.

The jobs report will be monitored for the health of the labor market after the Federal Reserve brought forward the timeline for expected interest rate rises at its June 16 meeting.

Nordea senior macro strategist Sebastien Galy said the Fed has held the view that inflationary pressures are transitory, but eventually "it will be faced with the fact that wage pressure is somewhat elevated and persistent and has hence taken on a more prudent stance projecting two rate hikes in 2023 and we expect this less hawkish tilt to continue in Q3."

He added: "The ECB is mostly faced with transitory inflationary effects and can therefore afford to 'print money' for longer than the Fed, which will drive EUR/USD lower."

Saxo Bank said the euro should strengthen if Germany's September 26 parliamentary election results in increased EU stimulus to help the bloc's struggling members recover and reduce excess debts.

The election could see Germany move "all-in on the EU project with a mutualised, climate-driven agenda and massive fiscal stimulus, especially if the Greens score the largest vote tally and see their leader Annalena Baerbock elected the next chancellor," said Saxo's John Hardy.

"A strong commitment to the EU from all of its members, dealing with legacy bank issues, harmonisation of reforms and large fiscal outlays, together with a steepening yield curve and positive longer yields across Europe, could engineer a remarkable recovery in the euro."

Yields for U.S. government debt were mostly unchanged Wednesday, with investors hunting for a clear catalyst ahead of the monthly U.S. labor-market report.

Market participants have blamed choppy trade so far this week on month-end and quarter-end positioning, with moves limited for the 10-year Treasury yield, for example, and within a range of between 1.4% and 1.5% in recent sessions.

Russell Investments sees government bonds as expensive, expecting 10-year Treasury yields to trade between 1.5% and 2% over the second half of the year.

"Government bonds are expensive, and yields should come under upward pressure as output gaps close and central banks look to taper back asset purchases," said Andrew Pease, global head of investment strategy.

Crude oil futures made solid gains in Asian trade ahead of the OPEC+ alliance meeting on Thursday. While the need for higher OPEC+ output seems clear, there remains uncertainty on the magnitude of the next hike, said Goldman Sachs.

The bank maintains its constructive oil price view thanks to a tighter physical market, and expects demand to rise by an additional 2.2 million barrels a day by the end of the year. More supply from OPEC+ will be needed to balance the market by 2022, it added.

Oil ended a choppy session with small gains Tuesday, after flipping between positive and negative territory, as investors monitored a pickup in the spread of the delta variant of Covid-19.

"The variant could become a real issue but it may still be too early to tell," said Phil Flynn, analyst at Price Futures Group, in a note. "

Experts are mixed on this issue and whether or not it will lead to another round of economic shutdowns. So for now while the risk is there and should be watched, it is too early to decide whether or not this will have any meaningful impact on oil demand growth."

Gold futures edged lower in Asia and OANDA doesn't expect the precious metal to make any major moves now until Friday's non-farm payroll numbers.

This after prices sank 1% on Tuesday, falling to a mid-April low, weighed by a pickup in yields for government debt and firmness in the dollar. At the height of Tuesday's selling, bullion was on track for the worst monthly decline, down over 8% in June to date, since 2013.

The outlook for gold is complicated by the Fed's view that higher inflation is temporary and a rise in interest rates will only happen slowly and probably not until late 2022.

"The markets appear increasingly unsettled by the Fed's taboo on inflation, with a growing number of investors taking a net view that the central bank's ambiguity, mixing a new hawkish stance with dovish declarations from some officials, will ultimately translate into higher interest rates sooner than previously expected," wrote Ricardo Evangelista, senior analyst at ActivTrades, in a Tuesday note.

Base metals were mixed, with the three-month LME copper contract up 0.4% at $9,374 a ton but the aluminum contract 0.3% lower at $2,544.

Aluminum may be supported in the near term as falling stockpiles have painted a more positive outlook, said ANZ.

Iron-ore prices were almost 1% lower on the possibility of China restrictions on steel output and weaker demand from the construction industry during the Northern Hemisphere summer.

Huatai Futures said investor concerns have been rising that Beijing would roll out more steel-output restrictions in the coming months to meet emissions-reduction goals and sees substantial downside risk to iron ore prices in the second half. It said investors need to stay abreast of policy developments in China.

China's Official Manufacturing PMI Slipped Slightly in June

An official gauge of China's factory activity dropped slightly in June, as chip and power supply shortages slowed the expansion of production, official data showed Wednesday.

China's official manufacturing purchasing managers index fell to 50.9 from 51.0 in May, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

Biden Weighs New Executive Order Restraining Big Business

The Biden administration is developing an executive order directing agencies to strengthen oversight of industries that they perceive to be dominated by a small number of companies, a wide-ranging attempt to rein in big business power across the economy, according to people familiar with the plans.

The executive order, which President Biden could sign as soon as next week, would direct regulators of industries from airlines to agriculture to rethink their rule-making process to inject more competition and to give consumers, workers and suppliers more rights to challenge large producers.

Tech Spending Expected to Rise as Pandemic Restrictions Ease, Economy Improves

Liberty Mutual Group Chief Information Officer James McGlennon plans to spend more this year on the software and tools behind digital experiences customers became accustomed to during the pandemic.

"Our investments in data, analytics, [and] artificial intelligence help us to create new experiences for quoting, binding, payments and claims," Mr. McGlennon said, adding that the insurer will also invest more in data analytics and cybersecurity.

Rio Tinto Halts South Africa Mineral Sands Operations

Rio Tinto PLC said it would halt its mineral sands operations in South Africa because of escalating security issues that include the fatal shooting of a senior manager a month ago.

The world's second-biggest miner by market value said it would keep the Richards Bay Minerals mining and smelting operations in South Africa's KwaZulu-Natal province shuttered until safety and security is improved. It declared force majeure on customer contracts.

U.K. Deflation Accelerates, But Isn't Expected to Last

U.K. shop price deflation accelerated to 0.7% in June from 0.6% in May, the British Retail Consortium said Tuesday.

Nonfood deflation accelerated to 1.0% this month from the 0.8% recorded in May, but on-year declines in food prices slowed to 0.2% from 0.3%.

CEOs Welcome! U.K. Says Some Foreign Businesspeople Can Leave Quarantine

