EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks to Advance But -2

Sentiment among Japan's large manufacturers rose to the highest level in 2 1/2 years during the second quarter thanks to a recovering global economy.

The main index measuring large manufacturers' sentiment was plus 14 in June, compared with plus five in March, according to the Bank of Japan's quarterly tankan corporate survey released Thursday. It was the highest reading since December 2018.

CureVac Covid-19 Vaccine Is 48% Effective in Pivotal Study

German company CureVac NV released the final results for its once-promising Covid-19 vaccine, finding it provided less protection than the vaccines already authorized for use in the U.S.

The company said Wednesday that its vaccine was 48% effective in providing protection against Covid-19 of any severity, regardless of age, in a large, pivotal study.

Credit Suisse Major Shareholder Qatar Investment Authority Trims Stake

One of Credit Suisse Group AG's biggest and longest-term shareholders, the Qatar Investment Authority, trimmed its stake in the bank, a blow to the beleaguered Swiss lender.

QIA, a sovereign-wealth fund of the gas-rich Gulf state, cut its stake to 4.8% from 5.2% on Wednesday, according to its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Credit Suisse is under pressure to revamp following twin scandals from the failures of Archegos Capital Management and Greensill Capital.

Russia's Putin Challenges U.S. Leadership, Asserts Military Might

MOSCOW-Russian President Vladimir Putin challenged U.S. leadership in world affairs on Wednesday, arguing that an era of U.S. hegemony has come to an end as he touted Moscow's growing military strength and increasingly assertive foreign policy.

Mr. Putin spoke during an annual event at which he answers questions from ordinary Russians. The remarks come two weeks after a summit with President Biden in Geneva where the two leaders sought to ease tensions but achieved little tangible progress. At the same time, Mr. Biden depicted the Kremlin leader as presiding over a country increasingly isolated by sanctions and struggling economically.

Expected Major Events for Thursday

00:01/IRL: Jun Ireland Manufacturing PMI

06:00/GER: May Retail Trade

06:30/SWI: May Retail Sales

06:30/SWI: Jun CPI

07:00/POL: Jun Poland Manufacturing PMI

07:00/NED: Jun Netherlands Manufacturing PMI

07:00/TUR: Jun Turkey Manufacturing PMI

07:15/SPN: Jun Spain Manufacturing PMI

07:30/CZE: Jun Czech Republic Manufacturing PMI

07:30/SWI: Jun procure.ch Purchasing Managers' Index

07:30/SWE: Swedish repo rate announcement

07:45/ITA: Jun Italy Manufacturing PMI

07:50/FRA: Jun France Manufacturing PMI

07:55/GER: Jun Germany Manufacturing PMI

08:00/EU: Jun Eurozone Manufacturing PMI

08:00/GRE: Jun Greece Manufacturing PMI

08:00/ITA: May Unemployment

08:30/UK: 4Q Postcode Lending statistics

08:30/UK: Jun CIPS / Markit Manufacturing PMI

09:00/CYP: Apr Retail trade

09:00/ITA: 1Q General Govt Quarterly Accounts

09:00/DEN: Jun Danish PMI

09:00/EU: May Unemployment

09:00/CYP: Jun CPI

16:59/AUT: Jun Unemployment figures

