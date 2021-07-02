EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks to Rise After S&P Books Sixth Consecutive Session of Gains

MARKET WRAPS

Watch For:

EuroCOIN indicator of euro area economic activity; EU PPI; U.S. Employment Report. U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Opening Call:

Stocks could open higher at the open. Dollar firm, sterling pressured. Oil and gold edge higher.

Equities:

European stock futures were pointing to a higher open Friday, after the S&P 500 logging its sixth consecutive session of gains.

Stocks have been lifted to record highs from data showing the U.S. economy is growing at a rapid clip and the prospect of a bumper set of second-quarter earnings at the largest companies. Meantime, investors have grown less concerned that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates to ward off higher inflation.

In one sign of the rebounding economy, the number of people filing for unemployment benefits fell to 364,000 last week from 415,000 a week earlier, marking a new pandemic low.

"The growth backdrop is there, stimulus is still there, earnings are phenomenal," said Caroline Simmons, U.K. chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management. She added, though, that economic growth in the U.S. might be past its peak, which could lead defensive corners of the market to perform well in coming months.

Among individual stocks, CureVac slumped 16%. The German company released the final results for its once-promising Covid-19 vaccine, which indicated the shot provided less protection than vaccines already authorized for use in the U.S.

In corporate news, EQT AB and Goldman Sachs Group Inc.'s investment arm are in advanced talks to buy contract-research organization Parexel International Corp. for nearly $9 billion including debt, according to people familiar with the matter, the latest healthcare deal for the private-equity firm.

Parexel runs clinical trials and provides other services for drugmakers and is owned by Pamplona Capital Management. A sale to EQT and Goldman could be completed this week, assuming talks don't fall apart, the people said. The business, which is based in Massachusetts and North Carolina, had drawn interest from both private-equity and strategic bidders, they said.

EQT oversees EUR67 billion in assets, equivalent to about $79 billion, and its focuses include real estate, technology, infrastructure and healthcare. It has been particularly active as one of the largest private healthcare investors recently: Last month, the firm sold Aldevron, which manufactures ingredients used in vaccines, to Danaher Corp. for $9.6 billion, and late last year it took public Certara Inc., which specializes in computer-based modeling for medical research. Along with a partner, EQT is also a majority owner of Waystar, which makes software used by healthcare providers. A deal for Parexel would be one of its largest acquisitions to date.

Forex:

The U.S. nonfarm payrolls report on Friday will need to be particularly strong to prompt a sustained dollar rally, TD Securities says. TD analysts say they expect payrolls to rise by 800,000 in June, compared to the Bloomberg consensus forecast for a 711,000 increase.

Noting that some market participants expect payrolls to rise as much as 1 million, the analysts said: "It would not surprise us if the FX market would need to see a surprise on that scale for the latest USD uptrend to accelerate from current levels as global investors reprice Federal Reserve expectations." That could push USD/JPY up to 112.23 from 111.571 currently and EUR/USD to 1.1795 from 1.1856, they said

Remarks by Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey on Thursday that high inflation will prove transitory are weighing on sterling, IG analyst Chris Beauchamp said.

Bailey said in a speech that it was important to not over-react to temporarily strong growth and inflation to ensure the recovery isn't undermined by premature tightening in monetary conditions.

"Such a policy sounds sensible, but of course is much harder to implement in practice, when monthly CPI data keeps erring on the hot side and markets and the media are full of people warning about uncontrolled inflation and the spectre of the 1970s,"

Bonds:

Treasury yields rose to start the new month, third quarter and second half of 2021. Long-dated debt is coming off a quarter that saw the sharpest yield declines since the first quarter of 2020.

The 10-year Treasury note was yielding 1.479%, versus 1.443% on Wednesday.

Energy:

Oil edged higher on reports that OPEC+ could increase supply by less than expected. Media reports said an internal committee of the group proposed that supply be increased by 400,000 barrels/day each month between August and December, less than the previously reported 500,000 barrels/day figure, NAB said, adding that the group's meeting has been postponed to Friday after a late objection from the UAE.

Metals:

Gold edged higher in the morning Asian session, but gains could be limited ahead of the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report due later today. A strong nonfarm payroll report may accelerate expectations of monetary tightening by the Fed and send gold prices down again, OCBC said.

Copper fell amid an uncertain outlook for Asian economies. Malaysia's manufacturing PMI slid with business confidence hitting the lowest reading on record, IHS Markit said Thursday.

Adding to these worries is a media report that China has shut some metal fabricators in the northern part of the country to improve air quality during the Communist Party's 100-year anniversary celebration, ANZ added.

The three-month LME copper contract is 0.3% lower at $9,290.50 a metric ton.

TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES

U.S. Wins International Backing for Global Minimum Tax

The U.S. has won international backing for a global minimum rate of tax as part of a wider overhaul of the rules for taxing international companies, a major step toward securing a final agreement on a key element of the Biden administration's domestic plans for revenue raising and spending.

Officials from 130 countries that met virtually agreed Thursday to the broad outlines of what would be the most sweeping change in international taxation in a century. Among them were all of the Group of 20 major economies, including China and India, which previously had reservations about the proposed overhaul.

Fed's Harker Supports Start of Bond Buying Pullback Later This Year

Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker said Thursday that while an interest rate rise lies some ways in the distance, he is ready for the U.S. central bank to begin slowing the pace of its asset buying stimulus this year.

"I am in the camp of starting the tapering process," Mr. Harker said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal, referring to slowing the pace of the Fed's $120 billion a month in bond purchases, which aim to augment the central bank's near zero short-term interest rate target range.

ECB Signals Green Light on Bank Dividends

The European Central Bank said it expects to lift restrictions on dividend payments and share buybacks for the continent's lenders later this year, signaling it believes banks are resilient enough, despite a challenging environment under the pandemic.

With Thursday's decision, the ECB is following the footsteps of the Federal Reserve, which recently ended temporary limits on payouts. Since then big banks such as Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Bank of America Corp. have all increased their dividends.

FTC Vote to Broaden Agency's Mandate Seen as Targeting Tech Industry

WASHINGTON-The Federal Trade Commission voted Thursday to broaden its discretion to challenge what it finds to be unfair methods of competition, potentially opening the door to a wider array of antitrust enforcement cases against big technology companies.

The commission voted 3-2 along party lines to approve the move, with Democrats in the majority. The vote repeals a 2015 agency policy that had effectively blocked the FTC from using its authority to challenge unfair practices unless the behavior was already a violation of other antitrust laws, proponents said. Those laws focus on whether practices cause harm to consumers.

Oil Prices Surge as OPEC Weighs Rising Demand in Rich Countries

Oil prices rose above $75 a barrel as OPEC and a Russia-led group of producers met to weigh surging demand from the industrialized world-and delayed a decision about what to do about it.

Thursday's meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries comes at a time when some of the historical dynamics of the oil markets have been thrown upside down by the pandemic. Demand growth from the developed world, which for years has stagnated, is on a tear as it emerges furiously from Covid-19 lockdowns. Meanwhile, the developing world-the source of almost all new oil demand in years past-is still sputtering.

Manufacturers' Good Problems

Manufacturers are getting hit by supply-chain bottlenecks, struggling with parts shortages and rising materials prices, and having a hard time finding workers. But don't let those things detract from the main story: Manufacturers are doing great.

The Institute for Supply Management on Thursday said that its index of manufacturing activity came in at 60.6 in June, down a bit from May's 61.2 but still at historically high levels. Anything over 50 signals expansion.

Richard Branson Plans Virgin Galactic Space Trip Before Jeff Bezos

Richard Branson plans to beat Jeff Bezos to space.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. on Thursday said Mr. Branson plans to board a flight that will launch for space on July 11, assuming the weather permits and there are no technical problems.

Israel's Coalition Government Agrees to Temporarily Evacuate Divisive West Bank Settlement

EVYATAR OUTPOST, West Bank-Israel's new government reached a deal with leaders of an unauthorized settlement in the occupied West Bank that would see them evacuate the site, a temporary solution for an issue that has sharply divided the country's ruling coalition.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

07-02-21 0015ET