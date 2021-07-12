Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

EMEAP Central Banks Agreed to Promote Green Bond Investment through Asian Bond Fund

07/12/2021 | 03:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Media and Research - Press Releases
EMEAP Central Banks Agreed to Promote Green Bond Investment through Asian Bond Fund July 11, 2021

​The Executives' Meeting of East Asia-Pacific Central Banks (EMEAP)1 is pleased to announce that the members have reached an agreement to promote investment in green bonds through the Asian Bond Fund (ABF). This is aimed at helping to catalyze further deepening of local currency-denominated green bond markets in the region.

From this viewpoint, the EMEAP ABF Oversight Committee has requested IHS Markit, an index provider of the iBoxx ABF Index, that it reviews the rule of the Index to promote the inclusion of green bonds. The details will therefore be based on the outcome of the review and disclosed once confirmed by IHS Markit.

The current ABF was established in 2005 to support the development of local currency-denominated bond markets in the region. The ABF, comprising the Pan-Asia Bond Index Fund (PAIF) and eight single-market funds, tracks the iBoxx ABF Index and is managed passively by private-sector fund managers with the BIS as the administrator. It invests in local currency-denominated bonds in EMEAP economies other than Japan, Australia and New Zealand.

-----------------------------------

1 The EMEAP is a group of the following eleven central banks and monetary authorities in the East Asia and Pacific region: Reserve Bank of Australia, People's Bank of China, Hong Kong Monetary Authority, Bank Indonesia, Bank of Japan, Bank of Korea, Bank Negara Malaysia, Reserve Bank of New Zealand, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, Monetary Authority of Singapore, and Bank of Thailand.

Back
<_ie3a_menuitem id="MSOMenu_Help" iconsrc="/_layouts/15/images/HelpIcon.gif" onmenuclick="MSOWebPartPage_SetNewWindowLocation(MenuWebPart.getAttribute(" helplink menuwebpart.getattribute text="Help" type="option" style="display:none">

Disclaimer

Central Bank of the Philippines published this content on 11 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2021 07:27:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:03aRINGKJØBING LANDBOBANK A/S  : Share buy-back programme - week 27
AQ
04:02aVOESTALPINE LIGHTWEIGHT INNOVATION : 20 years in the fast lane with “phs-ultraform”
PU
04:02aEN JAPAN  : Corporate Governance Report (June 29, 2021)
PU
04:02aFIRST BROTHERS  : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended May 31, 2021(Based on Japanese GAAP)
PU
04:01aPLUS500  : reports 'positive momentum' despite customer growth slowdown
AQ
04:01aTRUSTPILOT  : revenues up by a third as business accelerates post-pandemic
AQ
04:01aCME GROUP  : International Average Daily Volume Reached 5.1 Million Contracts in Q2 2021, Up 6% from Q2 2020
PR
04:01aCleanfarms Names Regions for Unwanted, Old Ag Pesticides and Livestock/Equine Medications Collection this Fall
GL
04:01aState-of-the-art SAP Connector Brings Transparency to Business Processes Running in SAP
GL
04:01aAM BEST  : to Host Its Rendez-Vous de Septembre Reinsurance Market Briefing as Virtual Event
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asia shares relieved by mood shift, hurdles ahead
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Exclusive - China to order Tencent Music to give up music label exclusivity - sourc..
3ATOS SE : 2021: A year of transition for Atos
4TESLA, INC. : OLD ECONOMY RECHARGES LEAD MARKET: Andy Home
5ECB to change policy guidance at next meeting, Lagarde says

HOT NEWS