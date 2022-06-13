EMERGING MARKETS-Shares hit 2-week lows on inflation induced selloff, COVID fears

(Fixes typo in instrument code in 4th paragraph)
* Indian rupee hits record low on inflation worries
* South African rand at near four-week lows
* Beijing warns of 'explosive' COVID outbreak
June 13 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks hit their lowest
in more than two weeks on Monday as a COVID warning from China
worried investors already concerned about rising global
inflation.
MSCI's index for emerging market equities had
fallen 3.1% by 0843 GMT, with Asian stocks leading declines.
Beijing is suffering an "explosive" COVID-19 outbreak
connected to a bar, a government spokesman said on Saturday.
Shanghai, meanwhile, has conducted mass testing to contain a
jump in cases tied to a hair salon.
Hong Kong stocks dropped 3.2%, while China shares
shed 1.2%. Asian markets also reacted to red-hot
consumer price data from the United States, which fuelled
concerns of an increasingly aggressive stance by the Federal
Reserve.
The figures also dashed hopes of inflation having peaked in
the United States. The Fed is now expected to lift its lending
rate by at least half a percentage point at the end of its
two-day meeting on Wednesday.
"Markets have set off on another rocky ride over inflation
fears, following a stronger jump in (the) U.S. consumer price
index that was greater than even analysts' higher estimates,"
said Steve Clayton, fund manager at Hargreaves Lansdown.
"Investors are now fretting that the economic data will
force the U.S. Federal Reserve's hand into pushing interest
rates up, further and faster than previously forecast."
Currencies in the developing world also took a hit against a
strengthening dollar, with South Africa's rand
down 1.2%. The currency touched its lowest in nearly four weeks.
India's rupee hit a record low of 78.28 per dollar,
while bond yields spiked to their highest levels in more than
three years.
Turkey's lira fell to 17.27 per dollar at one point
in the day. Data showed Turkish industrial production had grown
10.8% year-on-year in April, faster than a Reuters poll forecast
of 8% and rising for a 22nd consecutive month. Production is
holding firm against a background of lira weakness and rampant
inflation.
