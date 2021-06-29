Log in
EMPEA Rebrands as the Global Private Capital Association

06/29/2021 | 10:01am EDT
NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EMPEA, the global industry association for private capital investment in Asia, Latin America, Africa, Central & Eastern Europe (CEE) and the Middle East, today announced it is now the Global Private Capital Association.

"Seventeen years after EMPEA's founding, it is time for the organization to accurately represent the world today, decades since the notion of emerging markets first caught investors' imagination," said Nicolas Rohatyn, Chairman of the Global Private Capital Association and CEO of The Rohatyn Group.

"This rebrand marks an important step in the organization's evolution, following the relocation of the global headquarters to New York City, the opening of a new Asia headquarters in Singapore and important additions to the board and regional leadership councils," he added.

"Our markets constitute 88% of the world's population and 44% of GDP; 45% of global household wealth is located outside of North America and Europe," commented Cate Ambrose, CEO of the Global Private Capital Association. "Today private capital investors think first about the long-term shifts to invest behind, such as energy transition and digitalization, and seek opportunities that are scalable, diversified and global in scope."

The new organizational name reflects "Private Capital" as an updated description inclusive of private and growth equity, venture capital, private credit, and infrastructure, as well as institutional investors including SWFs and pension plans making direct and co-investments.

The organization's 300 member firms span 60 countries across every region of the world. A cornerstone of the Association's work is generating proprietary data and intelligence on investment activity across global markets, as well as deal cases that highlight the environmental and social impact of those investments. To learn more visit GlobalPrivateCapital.org.

About the Global Private Capital Association
The Global Private Capital Association (GPCA) is a non-profit, independent membership organization representing private capital investors who manage more than USD2t in assets across Asia, Latin America, Africa, Central & Eastern Europe and the Middle East. Our mission is to connect and influence key market participants, by promoting the sectors, strategies and deals that will drive investment returns and meet societal needs. With headquarters in New York and Singapore, GPCA includes LAVCA, the Association for Private Capital Investment in Latin America. Visit GlobalPrivateCapital.org to find out more.  

Contact:
Olivia Weiss
OWeiss@GPCapital.org | +1.646.315.6737 | GlobalPrivateCapital.org

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/empea-rebrands-as-the-global-private-capital-association-301321554.html

SOURCE Global Private Capital Association


© PRNewswire 2021
