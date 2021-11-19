EMR partners with Red2Green to offer autistic youths educational opportunities

EMR Newmarket, based on Fordham Road, has partnered with local charity Red2Green to offer educational support for young people with autism.

Supporting young people with a range of disabilities relating to autism, Red2Green offer a number of opportunities to help those with learning difficulties to achieve their goals - whether this be in training, education, work, friendship or fun. The charity's two core programmes, Options and Aspirations aim to give individuals the skills they need to live independently or enter the world of work. The programmes offer a number of activities from arts and cookery, to employability skills and strategies to cope with anxiety and anger management through mental health and positive behaviour support.

Through a £5,000 donation, EMR will enable 23 young people between the ages of 16 and 25 to access these programmes, covering the cost of materials needed to complete entry level qualifications, as well as equipment and trips for the AQA UAS and life skills programmes.

Shaun Lynam, Operations Manager at EMR Newmarket, described why it is important for the metal recycler to support Red2Green:

"Young people with autism and learning difficulties often lack the opportunities needed to support them in independent living and entering the world of work.

"The young people that Red2Green help often go on to an independent adulthood due to the support they get. Furthermore, the charity's policy of continuing to support individuals once they have completed their programmes means they always have a place to turn. I am sure that our donation will be put to good use in supporting young people across Newmarket."

The partnership between EMR Newmarket and Red2green was created as part of its Young Futures Reimagined programme, an initiative which aims to help young people across the country build brighter futures and afford them with opportunities which may have otherwise been unattainable.

Liz Taylor, CEO at Red2Green added:

"We are very grateful to EMR Newmarket for their support. The donation will make a significant impact to the education programme, which will enable our young learners to move towards their bright and exciting futures. Red2Green cannot do its vital work without the support of our community partners, and we are excited to be partnering with EMR."