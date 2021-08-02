Log in
ENABLING BUSINESSES AND CREATING OPPORTUNITIES FOR THE NIGERIA OIL AND GAS INDUSTRY IS OUR PRIORITY

08/02/2021
Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has reassured stakeholders of collaboration as a panacea to enable business and create opportunities for investors in the oil and gas industry.

The Director/CEO DPR, who was represented by Mr. Paul osu, Head, Public Affairs Strategic Business Unit gave this assurance at the ongoing Society of Petroleum Engineers Nigeria Council (SPENC) Nigeria Annual International Conference and Exhibition (NAICE) taking place in lagos.

He said that DPR is proud to be associated with the SPENC and will continue to provide all necessary support to the industry using its service instruments of licences, permits and approvals.

He reiterated that DPR will continue to align and sponsor future SPE conferences for the benefit of the Nigerian economy

