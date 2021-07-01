Log in
ENGINE Media Exchange Appoints Alex Cook New South Wales Sales Director

07/01/2021 | 09:01am EDT
SYDNEY, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ENGINE Media Exchange, a leading, end-to-end technology and programmatic solution, announced today the appointment of Alex Cook as New South Wales Sales Director. Cook will drive new business growth and build a sales team in Sydney for the Australian market.

ENGINE MEDIA EXCHANGE (EMX) APPOINTS ALEX COOK NEW SOUTH WALES SALES DIRECTOR FOR AUSTRALIAN MARKET

"Alex's immense experience and his proven industry track record will allow us to deepen our regional connections and continue our business development successes," said Deryck Wills, Head of APAC for ENGINE Media Exchange. "Alex instantly understood our transparent and innovative approach to the programmatic landscape, and his extensive competitor insights and great reputation in the market make him a vital asset for our Sydney team."

In his new role, Cook will also manage existing accounts and find new partners as ENGINE Media Exchange expands in the region. He will report directly to Willis, focusing on delivering leading programmatic solutions for Australian clients.

Prior to ENGINE Media Exchange, Cook worked at Amobee as a senior lead across platform sales, and at Big Mobile, as business development director. His first day at ENGINE Media Exchange was June 1. 

ABOUT ENGINE MEDIA EXCHANGE (EMX)
ENGINE Media Exchange (EMX) is a leading, end-to-end technology and programmatic solution, purpose built to evolve today's digital marketplace. EMX brings truth, transparency and integrity to the programmatic ecosystem, solving key issues that have challenged the industry. It creates both programmatic and managed service solutions designed to unify advertisers, platforms and publishers across digital media channels — including CTV, Video, Display, Search and Social. While recognized as a leading global independent solutions provider for the digital marketplace – EMX is ENGINE's fully owned technology and programmatic solution and powers its media business. ENGINE is a global, full-service media and marketing services company that unites culture and commerce to move brands forward faster.

Media Contact
Bridget Swartz, Director of Marketing, ENGINE
Bridget.Swartz@enginegroup.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/engine-media-exchange-appoints-alex-cook-new-south-wales-sales-director-301323583.html

SOURCE ENGINE Group


© PRNewswire 2021
