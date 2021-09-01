EO Charging : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

LONDON, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EO Charging ("EO"), a leading provider of technology-enabled turnkey solutions for electric vehicle fleets, today announced that management will present at the Cowen 14th Annual Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Virtual Conference on September 9, 2021.

The company's presentation will take place at 10:40 am EST and will be webcast via the following link: https://wsw.com/webcast/cowen100/eoc/1820075.

A replay of the presentation will be available for 90 days following the event.

EO's most recent investor presentation will be available on the Investors section of its website, at https://www.eocharging.com/investors.

About EO Charging

EO Charging is a leading technology solutions provider to electric vehicle ("EV") fleets. EO designs and manufactures EV charging stations and hardware-agnostic cloud-based charge-point management software for fleets at its headquarters in the UK. EO also provides installation services and ongoing operations and maintenance services across its fleet customer base.

Founded in 2014, EO's technology is used by a number of the world's largest businesses and fleet operators and it now distributes to over 35 countries around the world. It aims to become the global leader in charging electric van, truck, bus and car fleets.

As announced on August 12, 2021, EO has entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FRSG), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), that would result in EO becoming a publicly-listed company. Completion of the proposed business combination is subject to customary closing conditions, and is expected to occur in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Forward-Looking Statements

Important Information for Investors and Stockholders About the Proposed Business Combination and Where to Find It

No Offer or Solicitation

Participants in the Solicitation

EO Contacts

