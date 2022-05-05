Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

EOG Resources beats profit expectations, raises dividend on soaring oil prices

05/05/2022 | 05:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of U.S. oil and gas company EOG Resources is seen in its office in Chongqing

(Reuters) - U.S. shale producer EOG Resources Inc's first-quarter profit beat Wall Street estimates, while it raised its dividend, as the Ukraine crisis pushed oil prices to multi-year highs.

The company declared a quarterly special dividend of $1.80 per share, up from $1.00 per share, after its quarterly profit more than doubled.

Oil producers have benefited as crude prices surged to levels not seen since 2008, after Western countries slapped sanctions on major exporter Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine, worsening a supply crunch.

EOG saw its average crude oil prices jump 65% during the reported quarter to $96.00 per barrel.

"Despite challenges from rising inflation and supply chain constraints since we announced our 2022 plan at the start of the year, we remain well positioned to deliver within our production and capital expenditure targets," Chief Executive Officer Ezra Yacob said.

EOG's first-quarter total crude volumes was 883,300 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), up from 778,900 boepd a year earlier.

The Houston, Texas-based company's adjusted income rose to $2.35 billion, or $4.00 per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $946 million, or $1.62 per share, a year ago.

Analysts were expecting $3.72 per share, as per Refinitiv data.

EOG forecast second-quarter total production of 864,300 to 927,000 boepd, while analysts expect 896,680 boepd.

(Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EOG RESOURCES, INC. -1.08% 123.42 Delayed Quote.40.46%
GOLD -0.92% 1876.5 Delayed Quote.2.13%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.43% 110.584 Delayed Quote.40.96%
S&P 500 -3.56% 4146.87 Real-time Quote.-9.78%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 0.42% 593.3354 Real-time Quote.43.35%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.96% 64.75 Delayed Quote.-8.92%
WTI 0.47% 107.716 Delayed Quote.37.23%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:24pFederal court orders bitmex cofounders to pay $30 million fine f…
RE
05:23pAir lease exec says planemakers could offer air lease discounts…
RE
05:21pSinn Fein eyes watershed win as polls close in N.Ireland
RE
05:20pUtilities Slip Amid Search for Inflation Hedges -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:19pAir lease exec says the aircraft destined for russia now placed…
RE
05:19pCommunications Services Down on Higher Treasury Yields -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:18pMajor aircraft lessor Avolon says Boeing has 'lost its way'
RE
05:18pTech Down on Risk Appetite Reversal, Higher Treasury Yields -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:16pJOHN ROBERTS : U.S. Chief Justice Roberts calls abortion draft leak 'appalling'
RE
05:16pFinancials Down as Traders Digest Fed Policy Move -- Financials Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: AMD, Airbnb, Lyft, Ocado, S&P Global...
2Berkshire buys more Occidental shares, boosts stake to 15.2%
3ArcelorMittal : 1Q'22 Earnings Release
4Wall Street closes with sharp gains after Fed's interest rate hike
5Wall Street tumbles as investors fret over bigger Fed rate hikes

HOT NEWS