EOG eyes flat Permian activity, tighter global oil supply in 2023

Jan 6 (Reuters) - U.S. shale producer EOG Resources Inc
on Friday said it anticipates its activity in the
Permian Basin to be flat this year, as supplies and equipment
remain expensive and as it focuses on shareholder returns.
Global oil supply will likely tighten this year, Chief
Executive Ezra Jacob said at a Goldman Sachs conference in
Miami, Florida, but he cautioned the demand outlook is currently
more "difficult to see."
Oil prices started the year off with the biggest two-day
fall in three decades amid growing concerns of a global
recession, while natural gas prices slid 18% the first week of
January as warmer-than-usual temperatures in the United States
and Europe cut demand.
Jacob said he was constructive on natural gas prices for
2023 and bullish on U.S. gas prices from 2025 and beyond as
liquefied natural gas demand ramps up. EOG has been developing
the vast Dorado natural gas play in south Texas, and currently
has exposure to some 140 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd) of
gas demand as LNG.
When Cheniere Energy kicks off Stage 3 of its
Corpus Christi LNG plant in 2025 in Texas, EOG will have
exposure to 720 mmcfd of natural gas, 420 mmcfd of which is
linked to international pricing.
(Reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver
Editing by Chris Reese and Marguerita Choy)