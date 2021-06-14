EOS imaging: Opening of a Period of Early Redemption for the Bondholders From June 14 to July 13, 2021

Regulatory News:

EOS imaging (Euronext, FR0011191766-EOSI - PEA PME eligible) (the "Company"), a leading provider of 2D/3D orthopedic imaging and software solutions for 3D anatomical modeling and surgical planning, informs the holders of the bonds convertible into new shares and/or exchangeable for existing shares of the Company (the "Bonds") that, following the public tender offer on EOS imaging's securities initiated by Alphatec Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ATEC) (the "Offer"), the Company has undergone a change of control.

The change of control occurred on May 13, 2021, on the date of settlement of the Company shares tendered to the initial Offer.

As a consequence and in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Bonds, the bondholders will be able, at their option, to request the early redemption in cash of all or part of the Bonds they hold, under the following terms:

- Early redemption period: the early redemption period for the Bonds will be open from June 14, 2021 (inclusive) to July 13, 2021 (inclusive). Each bondholder wishing to obtain the early redemption of all or part of its Bonds shall:

(i) transfer the Bonds which he or she intends to redeem, or instruct his or her account holder to make such transfer, to the centralising agent, i.e. Société Générale (32, rue du Champ de Tir BP 18236, 44312 Nantes cedex 3 France); and

(ii) send to it a notice of exercise of the early redemption right, at the latest on July 13, 2021.

The date of the request for early redemption will correspond to the business day during which the last of the formalities referred to in (i) and (ii) above is carried out, at the latest at 5:00 p.m. (Paris time) or the following business day if it is carried out after 5:00 p.m. (Paris time).

- Early redemption date: the early redemption date of the Bonds is set at July 23, 2021.

- Early redemption amount: the early redemption amount is 6.80 euros per bond, plus accrued and unpaid interest for the period between May 31, 2021 (included) and the effective redemption date, i.e. 0.059 euro per bond. This amount has been calculated by the calculation agent in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Bonds.

For further information, bondholders are invited to refer to the Offer document (note d'information) of Alphatec Holdings Inc. approved by the AMF on March 30, 2021 under number 21-082 as well as to the response document relating to the Offer (note en réponse) of the Company approved by the AMF on March 30, 2021 under number 21-083 available on the websites of the Company (www.eos-imaging-finance.com) and the AMF (www.amf-france.org).

ABOUT EOS IMAGING

EOS imaging is a global medical device company that designs, develops and markets innovative, low dose 2D/3D full body and weight-bearing imaging, rapid 3D modeling of EOS patient X-ray images, web-based patient-specific surgical planning, and integration of surgical plan into the operating room that collectively bridge the entire spectrum of care from imaging to post-operative assessment capabilities for orthopedic surgery. With a primary focus on hips, knees, and spine, EOS imaging is targeting a $2 billion annual market opportunity. EOS imaging has over 400 system installations in more than 40 countries generating more than 1 million patient exams annually. EOS imaging has corporate locations in U.S., France, Canada, Germany, and Singapore, and has more than 160 employees. For additional information, please visit www.eosimaging.com.

EOS imaging is listed on Compartment C of Euronext Paris

ISIN : FR0011191766 - Mnémo : EOSI

This press release does not constitute a public offer and is not intended for distribution in countries other than France. The distribution of this press release may, in some countries, be subject to specific regulations. Consequently, persons in possession of this press release are required to inform themselves about any local restrictions that may apply and to comply with them. EOS imaging declines all responsibility in the event of violation by any person of the local rules applicable to it.

