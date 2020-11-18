EP Wealth Advisors : Acquires Harris Financial Advisors, Inc.

Acquisition bolsters EP Wealth’s financial planning capabilities and extends its reach within the greater Torrance, California area

EP Wealth Advisors, LLC (“EP Wealth”), a leading independent registered investment adviser that specializes in client-centric financial planning and investment management services, announced its acquisition of Harris Financial Advisors, Inc. (“Harris Financial”). The acquisition amplifies EP Wealth’s presence at its headquarters in Torrance, Calif., as well as its expertise in investment and financial planning.

Located in Torrance, Harris Financial has supported its clients through advanced investment management and financial planning services for over 28 years. The firm has exhibited a strong commitment and dedication to clients and their financial aspirations throughout this time. Mary Harris, founder of Harris Financial, and the entire Harris Financial team will join EP Wealth. Mary will assume the role of Senior Wealth Advisor.

“For nearly three decades, Harris Financial has been a trusted wealth management firm in the Torrance region, and with an unwavering dedication to clients, they are a welcome addition to our team,” said Patrick Goshtigian, CFA, President and CEO of EP Wealth. “The partnership enables us to increase our presence in the South Bay, Torrance and the Palos Verdes Peninsula, and we will continue to build on the trust and recognition we’ve established there.”

“In partnering with EP Wealth, we are strategically furthering our commitment to our clients,” said Harris. “EP Wealth’s wide-ranging resources and comprehensive expertise in investment and financial management will add value, supporting us as we work toward achieving our clients’ financial goals.”

The acquisition marks the 13th transaction in a period of strategic growth for EP Wealth. Since taking a minority investment from Wealth Partners Capital Group (“WPCG”) in July 2017, EP Wealth has completed acquisitions in California, Washington, Colorado, Arizona, Illinois, Texas and Utah. Most recently, the firm expanded its presence into Salt Lake City and Logan, Utah, with the acquisition of The Insight Group and Financial Insight Center.

The transaction will increase EP Wealth’s assets under management by over $490 million and add over 390 new clients to its roster. The acquisition closed on November 13, 2020. Financial and legal terms of the deal will not be disclosed.

About EP Wealth Advisors

EP Wealth Advisors, LLC (“EP Wealth”) is a fee-only registered investment adviser and financial planning firm based in Torrance, California, with additional offices in the San Francisco Bay area, San Diego, West Los Angeles and Irvine, California, Salt Lake City and Logan, Utah, Seattle, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas and the Chicago region. The firm manages over $9 billion in AUM as of October 31, 2020, and provides client-centric financial planning and investment management services to individuals and businesses. EP Wealth is led by co-founders and Managing Directors Derek Holman, CFP®, AIF®, and Brian Parker, CFP®,and President and CEO Patrick Goshtigian, CFA®. For more information, please visit www.epwealth.com.

About Wealth Partners Capital Group

Wealth Partners Capital Group (“WPCG”) is a financial services holding company, which has partnered with EP Wealth Advisors (“EP Wealth”). WPCG assists EP Wealth by identifying and integrating like-minded registered investment advisers who are seeking access to expanded business capabilities, strategic growth and customized transition solutions. The WPCG management team is led by partners John W. Copeland, Rich Gill and Sean Bresnan. For more information, please visit www.wealthpcg.com.

