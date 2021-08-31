EP Wealth Advisors Acquires Homewood Capital Management

The acquisition expands EP Wealth’s footprint in the Greater San Francisco region and enhances its overall financial planning expertise

EP Wealth Advisors, LLC (“EP Wealth”), an independent registered investment adviser (“RIA”) on a mission to provide clients with personalized advice through integrated financial planning, investment management, tax and estate planning, announced its acquisition of Homewood Capital Management (“Homewood”). The acquisition expands EP Wealth’s footprint in the Greater San Francisco region to include the Danville area.

Founded in 1994 by William Wee, CFP®, Homewood provides customized and comprehensive financial planning services to high-net-worth individuals and families. Wee brings more than two decades of financial services industry experience with a focus on delivering a holistic financial planning model. The entire Homewood team will join EP Wealth. Wee will assume the role of Senior Wealth Advisor at EP Wealth and Andrea Grumley and Noel Cheney will each assume the position of Client Relationship Associate.

“The team at Homewood embodies the same dedication to clients’ overall well-being that we value at EP Wealth,” said Patrick Goshtigian, CFA, President and CEO of EP Wealth. “Their team has an established history of providing top-tier service and demonstrating a commitment to clients' every day financial needs, which aligns closely with our team’s overall philosophy. We are excited to be partnering with Billy and his team as we expand our presence in the Northern California region.”

“My mission is to ensure that my clients remain in great hands for their entire lives,” said Wee. “I am thrilled to align with EP Wealth under a united mission of providing comprehensive, holistic and personalized planning solutions for our clients. I am eager to expand and leverage EP Wealth’s extensive offerings, resources and solutions for my clients.”

The acquisition marks EP Wealth’s 16th transaction in a period of strategic growth for the firm. Since taking a minority investment from Wealth Partners Capital Group in July 2017, EP Wealth has completed acquisitions in California, Washington, Colorado, Arizona, Illinois, Texas and Utah. To date in 2021, the firm acquired the business of Abbas Heydari, CFP®, a Torrance, Calif.-based advisor, and NewFocus Financial Group, a RIA with offices in Vancouver, Wash. and San Mateo, Calif. Complementing this activity, EP Wealth has experienced significant organic growth year-to-date and is planning further expansion throughout 2021 and beyond.

The acquisition closed on August 27, 2021, and will increase EP Wealth’s assets under management by more than $120 million. Financial and legal terms of the deal will not be disclosed.

About EP Wealth Advisors

EP Wealth Advisors, LLC (“EP Wealth”) is a fee-only registered investment adviser and financial planning firm based in Torrance, Calif., with offices in Los Angeles, Orange County, Calif., San Francisco Bay Area, San Diego, Portland, Ore., Seattle, Phoenix, Denver, Salt Lake City, Dallas and Chicago. The firm manages more than $12.9 billion in AUM as of June 30, 2021, and provides client-centric financial planning and investment management services to individuals and businesses. EP Wealth is led by co-founders and Managing Directors Derek Holman, CFP ®, AIF ® and Brian Parker, CFP ® and President and CEO Patrick Goshtigian, CFA ®. For more information, please visit www.epwealth.com.

About Wealth Partners Capital Group

Wealth Partners Capital Group (“WPCG”) is a financial services holding company, which has partnered with EP Wealth Advisors (“EP Wealth”). WPCG assists EP Wealth by identifying and integrating like-minded registered investment advisers who are seeking access to expanded business capabilities, strategic growth and customized transition solutions. The WPCG management team is led by partners John W. Copeland, Rich Gill and Sean Bresnan. For more information, please visit www.wealthpcg.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210831005782/en/