Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

EPA Announces 2020 ENERGY STAR® Certified Manufacturing Plants in Florida

03/18/2021 | 01:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

03/18/2021

MIAMI (March 18, 2021) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced today that two manufacturing plants earned ENERGY STAR certification in Florida. Nationwide, 95 U.S. manufacturing plants earned ENERGY STAR certification in 2020 for being among the most energy-efficient in their industries. By strategically managing their energy use while our country dealt with challenges of the pandemic, these ENERGY STAR certified plants saved nearly $400 million on energy bills-equal to the payroll value of over 8,000 U.S. manufacturing jobs. They also avoided the consumption of 80 trillion Btus of energy compared to average plants and prevented over 5 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions, equivalent to those from the energy use of nearly 600,000 homes. Since the first industrial facilities received certification 15 years ago, ENERGY STAR certified plants have significantly helped our economy and our environment, resulting in over $6 billion in savings on energy bills and cleaner air by preventing over 65 million metric tons in greenhouse gas emissions compared to average-performing facilities.

'These forward-looking businesses have demonstrated that economic development and job creation go hand-in-hand with environmental progress,' said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. 'The transition to a clean energy economy is happening now, as partnerships like ENERGY STAR encourage companies to go the extra mile, bringing innovation, cost-savings and pollution reductions in return.'

'I congratulate these companies who are taking the lead and reducing their environmental impact, cutting energy costs and reducing waste,' said EPA Acting Region 4 Administrator John Blevins. 'Their leadership and commitment to energy efficiency is good for business and protects the environment.'

Energy efficiency is an important decarbonization strategy for the industrial sector, which emits nearly a third of U.S. total greenhouse gas emissions.[1] To make the crucial reductions in industrial greenhouse gas emissions necessary-and enable a transition to a clean energy economy-manufacturing plants must significantly increase the energy efficiency of their operations.

ENERGY STAR provides manufacturers with resources for improving the energy performance of manufacturing plants. Plants use ENERGY STAR energy performance indicators (EPIs), or, in the case of petroleum refineries, the Solomon Associates Energy Intensity Index (Solomon-EII™) scoring system, to assess how their energy use compares to plants with similar operating characteristics. Plants with a verified energy performance score of 75 out of 100 or higher are eligible for ENERGY STAR certification, meaning that they perform better than 75 percent of plants within their industry. ENERGY STAR certification is available for 20 manufacturing sectors, from cement, steel, and glass to commercial bakeries.

Manufacturing plants that earned ENERGY STAR certification in 2020 within Florida:

CEMEX USA, Miami (cement manufacturing)

Titan America LLC, Medley (cement manufacturing)

About the ENERGY STAR Industrial Program
Since 2006, the ENERGY STAR Industrial Program has annually certified manufacturing plants for performing within the top 25% of energy performance in their industries nationwide. More than 230 plants have achieved this distinction since 2006. For more information, see: https://www.energystar.gov/plants.

For a list of all certified plants, see: https://www.energystar.gov/buildinglist. To learn more about how ENERGY STAR and industry work together, see: https://www.energystar.gov/industry.

About ENERGY STAR
ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations-including about 40 percent of the Fortune 500®-rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $450 billion in energy costs and achieve 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR can be found at: https://www.energystar.gov/about and https://www.energystar.gov/about/origins_mission/energy_star_numbers

Disclaimer

EPA - U.S. Environmental Protection Agency published this content on 18 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2021 17:27:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:43pAcme United Corporation to Present at the Sidoti Spring 2021 Virtual Conference
GL
01:42p1LIFE HEALTHCARE  : 8 Ways To Support A Loved One Struggling With Their Mental Health
PU
01:42pTF1  : 2020 universal registration document
PU
01:42pBYRON ENERGY  : Half Year Financial Report 31 Dec 2020
PU
01:42pENI : Congo investigation, the company adheres to the hypothesis of agreed sanctions submitted by the Public Prosecutor
PU
01:42pHYATT HOTELS  : Rio Las Vegas owner joins with Hyatt for remodel and rebrand
AQ
01:42pGBBT-R3 Score Announces the Expansion of the Bank on 100 Million Campaign 
GL
01:41pCHARTER COMMUNICATIONS  : Partners With Ovation TV To Present $10,000 Stand For The Arts Award To Writers & Books
PR
01:41pASTRAZENECA  : U.S. Plans to Send AstraZeneca Vaccine Doses to Mexico, Canada -- 3rd Update
DJ
01:40pASTRAZENECA  : Cyprus to resume AstraZeneca use after European regulator says its safe
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed expects growth surge, inflation jump in 2021 but no rate hike
2ANALYSIS: U.S. bond market feels like 'coiled spring' after Fed meeting
3PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE : EV frenzy over Volkswagen shares draws regulator's attention
4Nasdaq slumps as surge in bond yields pressures tech stocks
5VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ