EPA on Thursday afternoon extended a Clean Air Act waiver that will allow the continued sale of E15 across the U.S. through Aug. 8.

The waiver allows parties to produce, sell and distribute summer gasoline that exceeds the current 1-lb PSI RVP standard if the fuel contains 15% ethanol. The Biden administration granted the initial waiver on June 30 and it was set to expire on Saturday.

This content was created by Oil Price Information Service, which is operated by Dow Jones & Co. OPIS is run independently from Dow Jones Newswires and The Wall Street Journal.

--Reporting by Denton Cinquegrana, dcinquegrana@opisnet.com; Editing by Jeff Barber, jbarber@opisnet.com

