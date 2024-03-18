By Denny Jacob

The Environmental Protection Agency issued a final rule to prohibit ongoing uses of chrysotile asbestos, the first rule to be finalized under prior amendments in the Toxic Substances Control Act.

Chrysotile asbestos, the only known form of asbestos currently used in or imported to the U.S., is found in products including asbestos diaphragms, sheet gaskets, brake blocks, after-market automotive brakes/linings, other vehicle friction products and other gaskets.

The EPA set compliance deadlines to transition away from the use of chrysotile asbestos, which are as soon as is practicable for each use, while also providing a reasonable transition period as required by law.

Exposure to asbestos is known to cause lung cancer, mesothelioma, ovarian cancer and laryngeal cancer.

Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-18-24 1209ET