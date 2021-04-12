Log in
EPA U S Environmental Protection Agency : proposes settlement with Arrow Midstream to resolve produced water releases on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation in North Dakota

04/12/2021 | 02:07pm EDT
News Releases from Region 08

Proposed penalty addresses the discharge of contaminants from the Moccasin Creek and Two Shields Butte pipelines

04/12/2021

DENVER  - Today the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced a proposed Clean Water Act (CWA) settlement with Texas-based Arrow Midstream Holdings, LLC (Arrow Midstream) in which the company has agreed to pay $106,500 for alleged Clean Water Act violations associated with two releases of produced water from pipelines into tributaries of Lake Sakakawea near Mandaree, North Dakota on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation.

EPA alleges that Arrow Midstream violated Section 301 of the CWA by unintentionally releasing produced water from two pipelines into tributaries of Lake Sakakawea in 2019.  These incidents included a September 19-20, 2019, release of approximately 962 barrels of produced water from the Two Shields Butte 9-8-7 Well Pad and a September 28-30, 2019, release of approximately 3,917 barrels from the Moccasin Creek 8-26 Well Pad. Produced water from oil wells contains high levels of dissolved salts that can degrade water quality and are toxic to aquatic life.

'Due to the harm produced water spills can cause to public health and the environment, every effort must be made to prevent these spills and to clean them up promptly once they occur,' said the EPA Region 8 Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Division Director Suzanne Bohan. 'EPA is committed to ensuring compliance with Clean Water Act requirements that safeguard our rivers, lakes and streams and protect Tribes.'

Arrow Midstream reported the incidents to the National Response Center and worked with the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation and the Bureau of Indian Affairs to contain and clean up the releases. The company has also taken action to reduce the likelihood of similar releases in the future, by removing the pipeline material involved in the releases from other pipelines on the Reservation.

The Clean Water Act prohibits the discharge of pollutants into waters of the U.S. without a permit. For more on the Clean Water Act's prohibition against discharges of pollutants into waters of the U.S., visit:  https://www.epa.gov/compliance/clean-water-act-cwa-compliance-monitoring#wastewater.

This proposed Consent Agreement is subject to a 30-day public comment period and final approval by the EPA's Regional Judicial Officer.  The public comment period began March 30th and ends on April 29th.  To access and comment on the Consent Agreement, visit:  https://www.epa.gov/nd/opportunity-comment-proposed-consent-agreement-arrow-midstream-holdings-llc-alleged-violations

Connect with EPA Region 8 on Facebook: www.facebook.com/eparegion8

Disclaimer

EPA - U.S. Environmental Protection Agency published this content on 12 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2021 18:06:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
