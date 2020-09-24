EPA eGRID TOOL UPGRADED TO ENABLE MORE EFFICIENT, DATA-DRIVEN EMISSIONS DECISIONS

Rockville, Md., Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abt Associates’ latest upgrade of the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) eGRID database—which provides data on power generation, air pollutant emissions, and emission rates for power plants in the United States—is a big one. The latest iteration offers extensive new functionality and robust data visualization.

Designed and built by Abt, the new site offers the first interactive data explorer for eGRID. Users can sort by fuel type (including fossil fuels and renewable energy such as wind, solar, and hydro), emission type, and region, and these outputs can support policy decisions around energy usage. The new functionality also enables policymakers to quickly locate, visualize, and export this data. This same data fuels EPA’s Power Profiler tool, which allows businesses and consumers to identify and understand emissions associated with their own electricity usage.

“Data is the key to effective emissions reduction policies, and our upgrades to eGRID provide a quantum leap in user experience and data visualization,” said Paul Anninos, vice president, Health and Environment. “The new eGRID website makes huge strides in enabling stakeholders to connect the dots on power generation and emission rates.”

