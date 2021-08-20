EPA to recommend lower U.S. biofuel blending mandates below 2020 levels -sources

NEW YORK, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental
Protection Agency is expected to recommend to the White House
lowering the nation's biofuel blending mandates below 2020
levels, in what would be a blow to the biofuels industry, two
sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.
The EPA is looking to align mandates with actual production
levels, which have slumped during the coronavirus pandemic. The
mandates determine the amount of biofuels that oil refiners must
blend into their fuel mix.
The EPA did not comment for this article.
Under the U.S. Renewable Fuel Standard, oil refiners must
blend billions of gallons of biofuels into the fuel mix, or buy
tradable credits, known as RINs, from those that do. Refiners
can also apply for exemptions to the mandates if they can prove
the obligations would do them financial harm.
Mandates for 2021 have already been delayed by more than
half a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
RINs have slumped in the last two days on market speculation
surrounding the mandates. Renewable fuel (D6) credits
<RIN-D6-US> traded at $1.42 each on Friday, down from $1.50 in
the previous session, traders said. Earlier this week, credits
were trading above $1.60.
(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly; editing by Jonathan Oatis and
Marguerita Choy)