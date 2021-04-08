Log in
EPCOR Brings Home Safety and Operational Excellence Awards

04/08/2021 | 05:00pm EDT
PHOENIX, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At its 94th Annual Water Conference and Exhibition in Phoenix today, the AZ Water Association recognized EPCOR USA (EPCOR) with 41 safety and operational excellence awards for water and wastewater facilities across the company’s Arizona territories.

The AZ Water Association presents water awards of honor every year in the categories of water distribution systems, water treatment, wastewater collection systems, and wastewater treatment. The 41 new distinctions bring EPCOR’s total number of awards from the AZ Water Association to over 200.

In addition to these honors for facilities, an EPCOR team member received individual accolades. Rigo Camacho was named Operations Supervisor of the Year for Large Systems for his dedication and leadership as Operations Supervisor at EPCOR’s Central Division, which services areas in the fast-growing West Valley of the greater metropolitan Phoenix area.

EPCOR President Joe Gysel said, “These facility awards and Rigo’s recognition as an operational leader demonstrate our team’s commitment to making sure our customers have clean, safe water and wastewater services. That’s been especially important in the last year, and we’re very proud to be recognized again by the AZ Water Association.”

EPCOR’s 2021 safety and operational excellence awards by category and service district are:

Water Distribution SystemAgua Fria, Anthem, Bullhead City, Fountain Hills, Lake Havasu, Paradise Valley, Rio Verde, San Tan (Anthem Water System), San Tan (Main Water System), Sun City, Sun City West, Tubac
  
Water TreatmentAnthem, Agua Fria White Tanks, Bullhead City, Fountain Hills – Shea, Lake Havasu, Paradise Valley, Rio Verde, San Tan (Anthem Water System), San Tan (Main Water System), Sun City, Sun City West, Tubac
  
Wastewater Collection SystemAgua Fria, Anthem, Bullhead City, Rio Verde, San Tan Collections, Sun City, Sun City West
  
Wastewater TreatmentAnthem, Bullhead City, Northwest Valley WRP, Russell Ranch, San Tan Anthem WRP, San Tan Pecan WRP, San Tan Section 11 WRP, San Tan WRP, Verrado WRF

The AZ Water Association was founded in 1928 with the mission of preserving and enhancing Arizona’s water environment. Today, this educational nonprofit organization has a membership of over 2,200 Arizona water and wastewater industry professionals. The association’s award committee evaluates operations, experience, adherence to regulatory standards and other criteria.

For further information, please contact:

Rebecca Stenholm
Director, Public & Government Affairs
EPCOR USA
O 623.445.2424 | C 602.390.5662 | rstenholm@epcor.com

About EPCOR USA
EPCOR is among the largest private utilities in the Southwest and the largest in Arizona, providing water, wastewater and natural gas service to approximately 780,000 people across 42 communities and 18 counties in Arizona, New Mexico and Texas. With corporate offices in Phoenix, EPCOR employs approximately 425 people.


GlobeNewswire 2021
