EPCOR Named a “Utility of the Future Today” By Water Environment Federation

10/15/2020 | 12:01pm EDT

PHOENIX, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EPCOR USA Inc. (EPCOR) has been named to the Utility of the Future Today (UFT) Joint Recognition Program for operational excellence, organizational innovation and outstanding achievements in the beneficial reuse of treated wastewater.

Joe Gysel, President of EPCOR USA, said: “We’re honored to be named a Utility of the Future Today. This meaningful recognition highlights the ways we prioritize innovation, excellence and service in our communities, as well as our focused work on reuse of treated effluent. We couldn’t be happier to join other outstanding utilities on WEF’s Utilities of the Future roster.”

EPCOR was recognized October 9 at WEFTEC – the world’s largest water quality conference and exhibition.

EPCOR’s strong performance in a range of metrics was key to the company’s UFT selection. These include areas, such as: safety and compliance, operational excellence, employee engagement and innovation, environmental stewardship, customer satisfaction, and community engagement.

Additionally, EPCOR is recognized for its strategic approach to reuse treated wastewater in its Arizona service districts. EPCOR treats all wastewater to the highest grade possible, as defined by end use under Arizona regulations – and recharges or distributes to irrigation customers nearly 100% of all treated effluent, 600 million gallons of water annually.

The UFT program, launched in 2016, is a national partnership of the National Association of Clean Water Agencies (NACWA), the Water Environment Federation (WEF), the Water Research Foundation (WRF) and WateReuse Association with input from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The recognition celebrates the achievements of water utilities that transform from the traditional wastewater treatment system to a resource recovery center and leader in the overall sustainability and resilience of the communities they serve.  

“The innovations coming to the water sector present an opportunity for a paradigm shift in the way utilities think about and solve long-standing challenges to clean and reliable water,” said Jackie Jarrell, WEF President. “WEF is excited to recognize EPCOR for embracing innovative ways to better serve their communities.”

To learn more, visit http://www.wef.org/Utility-of-the-Future or contact UtilityRecognition@wef.org.

EPCOR is among the largest private utilities in the Southwest, providing water, wastewater and natural gas service to approximately 670,000 people across 39 communities and 17 counties in Arizona, New Mexico and Texas. With corporate offices in Phoenix, EPCOR employs approximately 360 people.

For further information, please contact:

Rebecca Stenholm
Director, Public & Government Affairs EPCOR USA
O 623.445.2424 | C 602.390.5662 | rstenholm@epcor.com

About EPCOR USA

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, EPCOR USA's wholly owned subsidiaries build, own and operate water and wastewater and natural gas facilities and infrastructure in the southwestern United States. EPCOR USA provides water, wastewater and natural gas service to approximately 670,000 people across 39 communities and 17 counties in Arizona, New Mexico and Texas.

Primary Logo

© GlobeNewswire 2020

