EPD Circular Letter No. 14 of 2021 - Facilitation of Afghan Transit Trade

09/20/2021 | 03:02am EDT
The Presidents/Chief Executives of
Authorized Dealers in Foreign Exchange



Dear Sir/Madam,

Facilitation of Afghan Transit Trade

Attention of Authorized Dealers is drawn towards FE Circular No. 07 dated August 05, 2021 in terms of which SBP notified revision of Chapter 14 of Foreign Exchange Manual.

2. Based on representations received from various stakeholders and to facilitate Afghan Transit Trade in current circumstances, it has been decided to defer the following requirements until March 31, 2022:

  1. Submission of proceed realization certificate for freight and container detention charges in respect of consignment of Afghan Transit Trade as mentioned in Para 4((i(n)) & 4A((ii(g)), Chapter 14 of Foreign Exchange Manual.
  2. Maintaining separate PKR account by shipping companies/agents for accepting container detention charges as mentioned in Para 4A(i), Chapter 14 of Foreign Exchange Manual.

3. Authorized Dealers are advised to bring the above developments to the notice of all their constituents for meticulous compliance.

Yours truly,

Sd/-

(Athar Ghafoor)
Additional Director


HOT NEWS