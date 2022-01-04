EPIC Acquires Oversea Insurance Agency  Continues Expansion of its Specialty Offerings

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan 04, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Edgewood Partners Insurance Center d.b.a. EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants (EPIC) announced today that it has acquired Oversea Insurance Agency trading as Oversea Yacht Insurance (Oversea). Oversea is based in San Diego, CA and Ft Lauderdale, FL.



Founded in 1978, Oversea Yacht Insurance is in its fourth generation as an insurance agency with three specializing in recreational and commercial marine insurance. Oversea represents unique policy offerings with the premier carriers in the insurance industry, providing value and comprehensive boat insurance coverage to yachts ranging from 30 feet to 300 feet, both domestically and internationally.



Oversea Principals Scott Jarvie and John M. Jarvie, II will remain actively involved in the overall organization and contribute their expertise and guidance in this highly niche practice. John Jarvie will serve as Managing Principal of the Yachting Practice.



"After 45 years in the marine insurance business, we are excited about the opportunities ahead with EPIC as this will enable us to expand our capabilities and offerings to clients. By further collaborating with EPIC and the EPIC Select team who are focused on high-net-worth individuals, there will be added benefit to all," said Scott Jarvie, President, Oversea Yacht Insurance. "I look forward to seeing John continue to lead the practice, as we build our collaboration with EPIC."



Adam Meyerowitz, President, EPIC Midwest & Southeast Regions, said, "We are fortunate to have aligned with the Jarvie team and their organization to provide this specialized expertise adding to our experienced and knowledgeable professionals."



About EPIC Brokers & Consultants



EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants has more than 2,600 team members operating from more than 80 offices across the U.S., providing Property and Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs, and Private Client solutions to EPIC clients. For more information on EPIC, visit: https://epicbrokers.com/.



About Oversea Yacht Insurance



Oversea Yacht Insurance is a family run fourth generation insurance agency with three of those as marine insurance specialty agency with offices in San Diego and Fort Lauderdale. The Oversea team has over 150 years of combined marine insurance experience. They are a fast-growing agency dedicated to offering competitive and unique policy options with the top carriers in its industry, and its seasoned agents work diligently to service clients every need. For more information on Oversea, visit: https://www.overseainsurance.com/.



